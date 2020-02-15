"BAYONNE easier than going to NY but a BIG mistake so sorry I took this cruise'
I have been on Anthem of the Seas for a total of 4 times, and never grow tired of it. This ship has been in service for a few years but is still well maintained and beautiful. The rooms are nicely appointed. This time, I had an inside virtual balcony for the very first time. I am used to having at least a oceanview, but really enjoyed this experience.
The food on the ship was excellent, ...
Just returned from a week-long cruise from Newark. We had some rough seas on the first and last days but overall it was a great time.
Our junior suite was beautiful. We ate at a table of 8 and it was by far the best group I have ever sat with. The food was outstanding, although the Tilapia one night was a bit overcooked. Our wait staff Eliza and Reagan and our porter Milton were helpful and ...
The cruise overall was amazing. The best part of the itinerary was Coco Cay. What a long way Coco Cay has come. Service was I really great and for the most part friendly. The ship was clean, modern, comfortable, and efficient. You can definitely get lost in the ship, but the app really helps you figure out where you are. Captain Ban and his crew also successfully navigated the rough seas for our ...
this was our first time on royal Caribbean. we ussally sail on celebrity. this was my 9 th cruise. and my wifes 12 th. dropping off our luggage and getting on the ship was a breeze. very well organized. our balcony cabin was clean , with ample storage. and the bed was very comfortable. my wife and I don't nit pick on things , because nothing is ever perfect no matter what cruise you are on. the ...
I chose this cruise due to the great price I got on a Studio Balcony and the fact that it was a 4 hour drive to port rather than a flight to Florida. The multitude of indoor venues/pools was also inviting considering it was a winter sailing out of New Jersey. This was my first Royal Caribbean cruise as I had only sailed on Norwegian prior. Both cruise lines have their pros and cons. The number of ...
I enjoyed the role of grandparent to a 4 year old on his (and his parents') first cruise - what's not to like about a week-long sleepover. Connected balcony cabins on deck 10, lots of kids on board and a great kid's club. Many things worked really well, but I did find myself comparing RCI with my favorite Celebrity.
Ship - huge, so many amenities. But why do you have to charge for so many ...
Our teenaged son has gazed longingly at Royal Caribbean ships whenever we've been in the same port. He was thrilled by the size and variety of activities he could see. As a gift to him, we purchased a holiday cruise on Anthem of the Seas since the port was easy to reach and the date worked for his school vacations.
The Anthem is a big ship. We logged thousands of steps each day just getting ...
The trip to hell and back!
Electric extension cord was promised to us,at noon, we needed for medical equipment didnt come until midnight
Heater broken froze over night
They blamed balcony door handle not closed then finally next day tech came and fixed it he had to clean out the equipment.
Sink was clogged.
Not enough hangers in state room.
We requested coffee and Breakfast room ...
Coming in from Toronto, Canada this cruise was a whole new experience. Usually we use the southern Florida ports like Ft. Lauderdale or Miami but we wanted to try something different. It was five of us all together, my wife and I and our 3 adult ages 17-23 daughters. One daughter was on a reading week break from university which made our decision for this cruise. We stayed pre-cruise one night at ...
unexpectedly wonderful cruise experience from embarkation to coming back in nyc. we set sail and saw Statue of Liberty & passing under Verrazano bridge, onboard food & drink was just unlimited plus choices, we did 2 specialty resto Wonderland & chops grille delicious, thumbs up waiters Juan (Wonderland)& Jay (chops). We hung out by sorrento as they make Fresh pizzas & the coke freestyle machine is ...