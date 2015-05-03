  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Europe - British Isles & Western Anthem of the Seas Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise Reviews

4.5 / 5.0
Editor Rating
2723 reviews
6 Awards
Lovely two70 bar with great views of the back of the ship
Robot bar always fun
Escape the Future Escape Room, advertised starting Day 2 after it was booked up for the entire cruise. It isn't listed anywhere else on the ship and can't be booked through the app.
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
3.4
Average
14 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money

Filters

1-10 of 14 Europe - British Isles & Western Anthem of the Seas Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise Reviews

Cruising is back in the UK

Review for Anthem of the Seas to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
iskabella
10+ Cruises • Age 30s

I chose this cruise because it required double vaccination for all guests over 18, PCR tests before departure, mask wearing and reduced capacity. I found the systems in place very reassuring and felt safe being onboard a ship with 1600 other guests, despite mostly staying away from crowds for the last 16 months. The new style muster 2.0 on phones is a massive improvement and reduced the need to ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2021

Cabin Type: Junior Suite

Expensive Disappointment

Review for Anthem of the Seas to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
mandayarwood
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Scratch underneath the "gimmicky" plush exterior and this is a cruise ship and cruise liner with some fundamental flaws. It is a plush cruise ship with some great entertainment options and technological advances but it becomes very thinly spread when the ship packs in over 4000 passengers all wanting to get the opportunity to take a ride in the north star, skydive or put on some roller skates ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2015

Cabin Type: Ocean View Connected Stateroom with Balcony

Technology Replaces Service

Review for Anthem of the Seas to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
westyallegro
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Thought we'd give this a go after a free lunch and tour earlier in year. Bad bits: - 1. Despite reports, check-in not speedy. 2. Welcome aboard all rather low key and nobody told the new arrivals that the cabins were not available 'til 13.30. Result - people milling about all over the place seemingly mesmerised (more mesmerising to come). 3. Little or no table service. "Vintages" for ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2015

Cabin Type: Superior Ocean View Stateroom with Balcony

Not a Cruise Ship

Review for Anthem of the Seas to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
andy150657
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Had booked this short cruise to be with friends to celebrate a 60th birthday. Had a lovely time as was with such good company. The ship for me was the least likeable vessel I have been on so far. If you like technology and gimmicks you will probably be fine. I suppose RC are aiming at a new type of customer that traditionally hasn't chosen to cruise. Its big but they seem to have fewer staff ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2015

Cabin Type: Interior Stateroom with Virtual Balcony

Great Ship, Not So Great Service

Review for Anthem of the Seas to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
micindy
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We are retired in our mid 60s and travel 3-4 time per year - cruising only every other year. This is our first cruise on RCL but have cruised a couple times on RCL's sister line Celebrity. We found the ship to be very nice, comfortable stateroom with a roomy balcony. The various bars and lounges were also nice but overly crowded when entertainment was playing. Service was poor at the bars and ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2015

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean View Stateroom with Balcony

Great to Be Back on Anthem!

Review for Anthem of the Seas to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
j74656
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

This is our second time on Anthem prior to our first visit just after its maiden voyage in April. We returned some 2 weeks ago from the new P&O Britannia and all I can say is thank god for Royal Caribbean! It was great to be back on Anthem of the Seas again especially this time we were given a FREE soft and alcohol drinks package and £150 onboard spending credit. You can't fault it! Looking ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2015

Cabin Type: Superior Ocean View Stateroom with Balcony

Traveled with disabled person

Could do better!

Review for Anthem of the Seas to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
bibby7
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We have just returned from a 3 day cruise to Bruge and Le Havre. We booked this almost a year ago. Embarkation was a disaster -45 minute wait but once we got to the desk it took 5 mins . We had to compete a form whilst waiting in the queue, computers had crashed and it was only 12.30! The ship was lovely but felt small and narrow. We found out way very easily . Shops on the promenade are ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2015

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean View Stateroom with Balcony

Up and Down Like the Seas

Review for Anthem of the Seas to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
markpc17
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

First, I'm usually not a hyper critical reviewer. I think many reviews here can be overly harsh so it pains me to even give a 3 star because it easily could have been a 4 star. No matter what, it is still a great vacation and I don't think you could have a bad time at all - there are just some issues. The Ship - It's new, sparkling and impressive. No complaints. Lots of really cool things ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2015

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean View Stateroom with Balcony

Traveled with children

Spain and France on Anthem of the Seas

Review for Anthem of the Seas to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
Arcadia2003
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

This is my sixth cruise and second with Royal Caribbean. Previous RC was on Legend of the Seas. Travelled with family. I have previously travelled with P&O, NCL, and Celebrity. The ship is large with 4200 guests. It does have a number of WOW's which are the Flowrider surf simulator, Ripcord, WOW bands and Seaplex. I am not however convinced that these are suxcessful. WOW bands are no more than ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2015

Cabin Type: Superior Ocean View Stateroom with Balcony

Great Cruise With a Few Small Niggles

Review for Anthem of the Seas to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
Donsyb
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

Fabulous ship, great cabins ( we had a balcony cabin on deck 10), love the decor. Only faults were: Replacing the full restaurant menus with a "best of" taste of anthem menu every night of our 3 night cruise Service in restaurants was average Quality of food inconsistent, overall good, but ranged from poor to excellent. ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2015

Find an Anthem of the Seas Cruise from AU$1,245

British Isles & Western Europe Cruise Reviews for Other Royal Caribbean Ships
Jewel of the Seas British Isles & Western Europe Cruise Reviews
Jewel of the Seas British Isles & Western Europe Cruise Reviews
Voyager of the Seas British Isles & Western Europe Cruise Reviews
Brilliance of the Seas British Isles & Western Europe Cruise Reviews
Adventure of the Seas British Isles & Western Europe Cruise Reviews
Vision of the Seas British Isles & Western Europe Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.