Rome (Civitavecchia) to Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.9
Average
1452 reviews

1-10 of 1,452 Rome (Civitavecchia) to Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise Reviews

No complaints

Review for MSC Grandiosa to Europe - Western Mediterranean

DFH_VT avatar

DFH_VT

6-10 Cruises

Age 30s

First Mediterranean cruise, I've been on 10 total cruises. Service was great staff was friendly, restaurant staff was friendly and entertaining and was really involved in keeping our young children smiling. Food was ...ok... nothing special, still was better than you'd get at the drive thru. This was right at the beginning of COVID-19 in Italy, MSC was quick to respond on board and a clean ship ...
Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Bella Inside Stateroom

Traveled with children

Stunning Ship

Review for MSC Grandiosa to Europe - Western Mediterranean

Norahkiora avatar

Norahkiora

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

I went on this cruise with my daughter and her two little boys, aged 4 and 6. We chose it because it matched the boy’s half term dates. The ship looked enormous, I really doubted it would be ‘for me’. With the corona virus our passports were examined, page by page, to ensure we hadn’t visited a China or Asia and our temperatures taken. We also had to answer health questions. The boarding ...
Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Fantastica Super Family (2 Balcony Staterooms)

Clean Ship - Everything Else Disappointing

Review for MSC Opera to Europe - Western Mediterranean

yakety sax avatar

yakety sax

6-10 Cruises

Age 70s

It had a very good itinerary of destinations, at the right time for our plans. The destinations were great. The ship was very clean and comfortable. The food was awful. Very little selection, very slow service, very bland tasting, very little portions, very plain food. The pizza and baked fish were good. Everything was for sale - that normally comes standard with most quality cruises. ...
Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Horrible Staff

Review for MSC Grandiosa to Europe - Western Mediterranean

Titus787 avatar

Titus787

2-5 Cruises

Age 20s

I would avoid this commercial cruise altogether. Cons: - Over populated ship (over 6000+ people) - Rude front desk & excursion staff that have poor customer service - Overpriced and disappointing excursions you could do on your own - Docks far, mostly have to shuttle to city centers -They make many charges and mistakes on your bill - Shower water breaks out your ...
Sail Date: January 2020

All that glitters is not is not is not MSC

Review for MSC Grandiosa to Europe - Western Mediterranean

David G T avatar

David G T

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

We sailed with MSC once previously which was a really dreadful experience, so much so, we were given a 25% discount on any future cruise. We decided to use the voucher, although not without much resistance from MSC's sales section. The ship we chose Aurea class on the new Grandiosa, it included a drinks package and all gratuities, so seemed a good deal. We found the drinks package was ...
Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Aurea Balcony Stateroom

A Holiday Cruise

Review for MSC Grandiosa to Europe - Western Mediterranean

wpanic avatar

wpanic

2-5 Cruises

Age 40s

This was our first time with MSC. Previously we have cruised with Norwegian and Princess. Also our first European cruise. I was traveling with my wife and two kids (daughter 14 and son 11). Scheduled itinerary was Rome-Sea Day-Sicily-Malta-Barcelona-Marseilles-Genoa-Rome. Itinerary changed, actual itinerary was Rome-Rome-Corsica-Majorca-Barcelona-Marseilles-Genoa-Rome. Embarkation: We ...
Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Fantastica Balcony Stateroom

Another great cruise!

Review for MSC Grandiosa to Europe - Western Mediterranean

Joanne - Daryl avatar

Joanne - Daryl

10+ Cruises

Age 40s

This was our 11th MSC cruise, our 10th in Yacht Club, our first time on Grandiosa. Our flight was delayed due to wind at Rome Airport. On arrival we were greeted by MSC for our transfer. We waited a while for additional passengers and we eventually left with two others. The driver was safe and drove well. We were late boarding, however, due to bad weather the ship was staying in Rome due to ...
Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Yacht Club Deluxe Suite

An Extensive Review of the MSC Grandiosa

Review for MSC Grandiosa to Europe - Western Mediterranean

Markanddonna avatar

Markanddonna

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

A Review of the Brand New MSC Grandiosa, November 24, 2019 We are experienced cruisers who love Europe and had a wonderful cruise on the MSC Divina in February 2019 in the Caribbean. We assumed things wouldn’t be too much different in Europe, so we booked a seven-day Western Mediterranean cruise on the new MSC Grandiosa. This would be its first time on the Grandiosa’s regular sailing stopping ...
Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Bella Inside Stateroom

MSC Grandiosa - Smart ship but too busy

Review for MSC Grandiosa to Europe - Western Mediterranean

marinegurg avatar

marinegurg

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

This was our second experience of MSC following a short cruise only a few days earlier on the Presiosa. Upon embarkation we were assaulted by 'in your face' crew members on a mission to sell you 'things', sadly an introduction to the ship I wasn't expecting and certainly didn't want. Putting that aside, you can't fail to be impressed by the scale of the ship's vast interior featuring all the ...
Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Fantastica Suite

Penny pinching, rude and underwhelming

Review for Norwegian Epic to Europe - Western Mediterranean

marjorie93 avatar

marjorie93

6-10 Cruises

Age 50s

We chose this cruise to see as much as possible on a short trip. First mistake NEVER board in Rome. The port is a hole, the train serving it has no luggage space and when we arrived at the port the lifts were out of order so everyone struggled with suitcases, prams etc up and down stairs. The transportation buses were old and cramped and again very little space for bags and no porters. We were ...
Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Courtyard Penthouse with Balcony

