The Epic has great food and bartenders, entertainment was good and many music venues to choose from. There is always something going on on board and plenty of lounge chairs to just relax if that's what you are...
Just disembarked yesterday, so I thought I'd review while it's still fresh in my mind.
Embarkation in Civi was smooth and seamless and well organized, the whole process took less than 1/2 hour.
When we got to our balcony stateroom there was a strong urine smell in the toilet area, not a great first impression. Off I went to guest services, where they apologized and promised to have the ...
Recommended by a travel agent. Cabin was for a handicapped person, which meant after a shower the entire bathroom floor was wet! Yuck!
Shore tours were very expensive for what you got, not very informative, and poorly executed. Take a Scenic or Viking river cruise to find informative shore tours, these were a bust and mostly self-guided. What a rip.
The bed wasn't particularly ...
We chose this cruise to see as much as possible on a short trip. First mistake NEVER board in Rome. The port is a hole, the train serving it has no luggage space and when we arrived at the port the lifts were out of order so everyone struggled with suitcases, prams etc up and down stairs. The transportation buses were old and cramped and again very little space for bags and no porters.
We were ...
I chose this cruise as a short getaway. As this is a mega-ship and relatively modern I was expecting something great. Unfortunately it was a let down in almost all areas.
The ship itself is in very poor shape. The outside is rusty and the crew were white-washing the hull when we were docked. The carpeting is threadbare in many areas, particularly the theatre and lounges. The furniture in most ...
The Epic has great food and bartenders, entertainment was good and many music venues to choose from. There is always something going on on board and plenty of lounge chairs to just relax if that’s what you are looking to do. The specialty dinners were terrific and worth the money.
The only downside is the size of the cabins are good for two passengers we had were three in a rear facing balcony ...
After reading some reviews on this site i was apprehensive about the cruise, but soon realized, that people complaining about this cruise are crazy!
My Solo Cabin was very comfortable, and had more space than i expected!
The Solo Lounge is a great place to relax, and make new friends. It was always stocked with refreshments and basic breakfast food.
I didn't think i would - but i loved ...
Back home just last week from my first Norwegian cruise aboard the Epic. I had an amazing holiday thanks to the lovely, friendly people that I met on board. Would I cruise again with the Epic though? Don’t think so.
I’ll start by mentioning the positive points about the ship that made my trip enjoyable.
The ship is clean, well maintained and the decor is sublime.
Very hard working crew. ...
I felt the need to write a review after seeing so many negative ones prior to sailing. There were some negative experiences but overall it was a great trip and I would book with NCL again.
Reduced Airfare - this was a great deal to fly from Newark to Rome for only $400. Our biggest issue was they wouldn’t let us change our arrival or departure date so we were not able to spend time in Rome. We ...
1. Nickel And Dimed: I felt like everything was extra money after I paid for my cruise.
- The app to message people around the ship was $10.
- Most of the restaurants you had to pay for ($40-$50/person)
- The best entertainment you had to pay for.
- All drinks except water you had to pay for. (other ships I have sailed with let you get a soda or lemonade or something similar with your ...
We selected the Epic for our Mediterranean tour, starting in Rome (Civitavecchia). Experience on the ship was very satisfying. Many bars with singers/activities all day and night. Food on the Epic was very good with 2 separate but equal dining rooms or the Garden Buffet, and many specialty restaurants (I did not try). I was glad that they opened the buffet until 11:30 PM for late snacks. The ...