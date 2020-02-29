  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Africa Romantic Cruises Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.9
Average
1088 reviews

1-10 of 1,088 Africa Romantic Cruises Cruise Reviews

Amazing cruise except for.....

Review for Crystal Serenity to Africa

User Avatar
Kaylalala
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

This was an absolutely amazing trip! The itinerary was perfect! Cabin and staff were phenomenal! Food was delicious but, husband got sick and that was a major bummer. This was my second time cruising with Crystal and had there not been an encounter with food poisoning, they would receive 5 stars hands down! Crystal takes great pride in everything that they do. I met friendly guests (even the ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2021

Cabin Type: Penthouse with Verandah

Terrible service and food.

Review for Costa Mediterranea to Africa

User Avatar
Julesmeister 1
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Didnt end up sailing as cruise cancelled because of Coronavirus. Extremely rude, grumpy drink staff. Spent one night on board. Buffet was so small with well below average variety of food compared to other cruises I've been on. Food in dining room not good as well. Didnt get bread or coffee and having a drink card was a complete waste considering they dont serve cocktails or spirits in the dining ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony Classic

Exceptional service in exceptional circumstances

Review for Harmony V to Africa

User Avatar
Ojarm
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Our cruise was round the (Portuguese) Cape Verde islands off the coast of west Africa. After four days the captain told us that we had been ordered back to port due to the impact of the corona virus outbreak. We returned to Sal where we were anchored off shore for the next five days. The captain and crew worked tirelessly to ensure that we felt completely safe and reassured during a difficult and ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Worst travel experience

Review for Costa Mediterranea to Africa

User Avatar
Brose05
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

My experience with costa cruise would be the worst travel experience I have ever endured.only on the ship for 24 hours, never left the embarkation port before we were told to disembark. The process of passengers getting their documentation back was a debacle waiting in lines for several hours elderly persons fainting, no care for passengers welfare was apparent. After this Costa only wants to give ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony Classic

Thank you Costa

Review for Costa Mediterranea to Africa

User Avatar
Just two
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise and were joined by two friends. As mentioned in other reviews we did not set sail due to Corona Virus affecting sailing ports of call. Have to say we found the staff extremely helpful and courteous at all times. Keep in mind these people were under extreme stress being far from their home base and not having any certainty of their position. The ship was very clean and there ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Inside Classic

Don't believe the horror stories

Review for Costa Mediterranea to Africa

User Avatar
chess palace
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Having long wanted to visit the area of the Indian Ocean (Mauritius, Seychelles, Madagascar, La Reunion) covered by this cruise, we were pleased to find the one operator, Costa, who seemed able to include all these in a two-week, very reasonably priced package in a circular cruise starting from Mauritius. We took the gamble of booking a reserved but unknown balcony cabin and were pleased to ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony Premium

Meandering around the South China Sea

Review for Silver Spirit to Africa

User Avatar
rossawh
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We have been regular Silversea travellers including twice on the Silver Spirit before it was lengthened. The lengthening seems to have produced a jerky motion at low speeds. The cruise from Singapore to Mumbai only got as far as the first port: Phuket. With all the scheduled ports closed we then meandered around the South China Sea for 10 days hoping someone would let us in. Eventually, we ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Superior Veranda Suite

The Voyage of Indulgence!

Review for Silver Spirit to Africa

User Avatar
BIWOZ
10+ Cruises • Age 2020s

We chose this cruise — 14 days Singapore to Mumbai — because we were offered a once-in-a-lifetime deal. Sadly, CV-19 caught up with us and seven of our ports refused us entry. Nevertheless, after 18 days, we made it to Darwin, in Australia. How can I begin to explain how marvellous the crew were! The ship was kept absolutely spotless! And I mean that. Every day, every surface was sanitised — ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Superior Veranda Suite

Exceptional Customer Service

Review for Silver Spirit to Africa

User Avatar
ABCDMAX
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

This was the link cruise between Imagine Cruising’s Wonders of the World tour which should have included China and India - full review of that on Tripadviser. Joined the ship at Singapore and set sail for a 14 day journey to Mumbai via Thailand, Myanmar, Sri Lanka and Cochin. From the first moment the ship and its staff exceeded expectations - a smaller ship at 604 passengers than many cruise ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Deluxe Veranda Suite

China Seas Cruise

Review for Silver Spirit to Africa

User Avatar
Thisledome
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We were looking forward to the places we had not been to and on entering the ship and cabin, our YouTube expectations were met by the fixtures and fittings we found. On sailing North from Singapore to Thailand all was well, but after the first port of Phuket the cruise went pear shape. Myanmar and then Sri Lanka closed its borders. So back to Malaysia and after landing in Penang, and the port for ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Superior Veranda Suite

Romantic Cruises Cruise Reviews to Africa on Other Cruise Ships
Oberoi Group Oberoi Philae, Luxury Nile Cruiser Cruise Reviews for Romantic Cruises to Africa
Splendour of the Seas Cruise Reviews for Romantic Cruises to Africa
AmaBella Cruise Reviews for Romantic Cruises to Africa
Sun Princess Cruise Reviews for Romantic Cruises to Africa
Silversea Cruises Silver Wind Cruise Reviews for Romantic Cruises to Africa
