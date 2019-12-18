  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Most Memorable Trip

Review for Scenic Eclipse to Europe - All

jamesenes avatar

jamesenes

6-10 Cruises

Age 80s

I have had many memorable trips, but this was #1! I think of this trip every day. The only disappointments during the trip were the electronic tour guides, that rarely worked; I found the bed sheets very warm & uncomfortable (rubberized?) I complained & told them that I don't have any body fluids leaking during the night & they suggested putting a blanket down, but it never happened. I was ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2020

Traveled with disabled person

a wonderful cruise on Rhine and Mosel

Review for AmaKristina to Europe - All

wuppis avatar

wuppis

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

Normally we cannot book AmaWaterways in Germany. But in this Corona times, no American can board the ship. So the cruiseline worked together with a german Travel Agency and offered 5 day cruises on Rhine and Mosel. We combined two cruises, one heading north from Cologne/Germany to Amsterdam/Netherland. The following one from Cologne to Straßburg/France. A wonderful ship, great crew, ...
Read More

Response from Eva , Coordinator, Social Media

Dear wuppis, On behalf of our AmaWaterways family, thank you for sharing your river cruise experience with us! It is wonderful to hear how much you enjoyed our onboard experience, crew,...

Sail Date: July 2020

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony and Outside Balcony

Cities visited great, rest not so much

Review for Viking Tor to Europe - All

Natslive avatar

Natslive

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

Never having been to Europe before nor done a river cruise decided on the Romantic Danube cruise at end of December. We have done a number of ocean cruises but this was our first river cruise. Having heard so many positive things about Viking we had high expectations. The first part of our trip the 3 day Prague extension was wonderful - viking host and guides along with nice hotel made for a ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Last Minute Solo Traveler

Review for AmaLea to Europe - River Cruise

boricuaslc avatar

boricuaslc

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

Last minute because the significant reduction in solo supplement was appealing. Turns out the ship was only 65% full so I probably could have negotiated for 0 supplement. Because the dates straddled the New Year holiday, the wide age range from teens to elders made it especially enjoyable. And the weather was much friendlier than anticipated. AmaLea is barely 2 years old and everything ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony

First but not last time Crystal

Review for Crystal Mahler to Europe - All

richminn avatar

richminn

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

Have heard about crystal and decided to try it out. Previously we had done a Viking river cruise was NOT excited about that and were reluctant to do another river cruise but thought we would. we boarded the ship in Budapest. We spent time there before cruising on up the Danube. I won't bore you with the daily stuff but suffice it to say we enjoyed all of the excursions and side trips they ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Suite

First River Cruise

Review for Vivaldi to Europe - All

Jellifer avatar

Jellifer

10+ Cruises

Age 40s

Decided on CroisiEurope for my first river cruise - 5 nights roundtrip from Vienna. Cabin I went for a cabin on the top deck and was glad I did. Beds were really comfortable and the room was very well appointed with floor to ceiling windows. The bathroom was fairly basic and quite small but it did the job. Dining There is one dining room with allocated tables for the entire voyage. ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Impartial Review - Pros and Cons - YOU decide!

Review for Viking Jarl to Europe - River Cruise

Rotheme1 avatar

Rotheme1

First Time Cruiser

Age 30s

I went with my parents for Christmas vacation. I will list the pros and cons. Pros: -The ship is well heated -The rooms and showers are clean -They will bend over backwards to accommodate you -Some of the excursions are decent -The staff is cordial and well-vetted -The excursions are planned so that you don't have to do much thinking or organizing -It is handicap ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Christmas markets Rhine cruise - Incredible Experience

Review for Viking Eir to Europe - River Cruise

Richard-Maine avatar

Richard-Maine

6-10 Cruises

Age 60s

We had done several Viking river and ocean cruises but had wanted to experience the Christmas Markets. The trip met and exceeded our expectations! Viking, as always, has the best service but the crew were especially excited since this was their next to last trip of the season. Then they return home until April. The ship was fully decorated to embrace the season. And the food choices also reflected ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom

The scenic grinch stole Christmas

Review for Scenic Opal to Europe - River Cruise

J59d avatar

J59d

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

We have done previous Scenic River Cruises and loved them. We wanted to immerse ourselves in all things European Christmas with the luxury of scenic. However Scenic didn’t provide anything Christmas on this cruise. Lacking Christmas decoration, no special Christmas Eve dinner and no special Christmas Day festival. Very disappointing. This cruise was at the end of the season and Scenic Crystal was ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Christmas Wonderland cruise - Amsterdam to Budapest 2019

Review for Scenic Opal to Europe - River Cruise

granton57 avatar

granton57

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

This was our first Scenic river cruise, which was advertised as a “Christmas Wonderland”. There wasn’t any Christmas wonderment about it. The only decorations were a tree in the entrance, one in the lounge and 2 foam snowflakes on the windows in the lounge. In the dining room a small table decoration per table. That was it, no lights etc. We parked next to a few ships who were beautifully ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

