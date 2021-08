Review for Crystal Endeavor to Antarctica

My husband (DH) and I had the pleasure of cruising on the Endeavor around Iceland, 10 days, Reykjavik to Reykjavik. This was only its second voyage. It was a port intensive cruise with no sea days. We have cruised previously on a variety of mostly luxury lines, so we compare our experience here with those. However, we are in a Covid environment, and the Endeavor is a new ship, so those are ...