Regent Seven Seas Europe Cruise Reviews

The Observation Lounge at sunset
Navigator Penthouse 920 bathroom
Navigator Penthouse 920 walk-in closet. Good amount of storage...even for 3
Navigator Penthouse Suite 920 credenza
Cruiser Rating
3.9
Average
391 reviews

1-10 of 391 Regent Seven Seas Europe Cruise Reviews

The trip was very disappointing and definitely not a 5 star experience

Review for Seven Seas Voyager to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
jmcnamee
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

This was suppose to be a 5 star experience but it was anything but. They didn't go to two out of the 10 ports and only gave us $500 coupon for use another trip which we won't use. They had ending problems and didn't let us know that we were only running on 3 engines instead of 4. Missing two ports with useless compensation was not good. Won't be using Regent again. The shore excursions were ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Suite

Canadians on the Crossroads of Antiquity

Review for Seven Seas Voyager to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
Canadianvoyager
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

This new adventure started last October 8th in Civitavecchia (Rome) and ended eight days later in Athens (Greece). Indeed it was too short a time to be able to experience fully all the many amazing things you find and see in each visited port but also there is not enough time to properly get to know and fully enjoy this fantastic vessel, the Regent Seven Seas Voyager! We left our home country ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite

TOTALLY disappointed and regret to have chosen it !

Review for Seven Seas Explorer to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Wan1234
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

As it claims to be the world most luxurious cruise ship, I chose this cruise trip to celebrate my husband's 60th special birthday with my family, hoping it to be a memorable one but it turned out to be totally disappointing! Despite my previous arrangement with the cruise co about my husband's birthday before the trip and reminded them again on the first day we boarded the "Explorer" for the ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Superior Suite

Spectacular loop of the Greek Islands

Review for Seven Seas Voyager to Mediterranean

User Avatar
stolplane
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Regent doesn't disappoint. From the excellent service to the comfortable stateroom, this is a first-class operation. We visited all of the key Greek destinations, and while some were far more tourist-y than others, the excursions that Regent offers made the most of all of the locations. Food was very good, there was the occasional miss but on a 22 night cruise there is bound to be one or 2 ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite

Wonderful Trip with Excellent Customer Service!

Review for Seven Seas Voyager to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
johnsva0511
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Just returned from the Rome to Athens cruise on the Voyager. Four of us chose this cruise to celebrate two 60th Birthdays. We had Penthouse C cabins on the 8th Deck which were beautiful and our Butler, Bish, was outstanding and so attentive! We ate at all of the dining venues with Prime 7 and Compass Rose being our favorites although they were all outstanding. (I was very confused about a ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite

Regent in the Med

Review for Seven Seas Voyager to Mediterranean

User Avatar
ferrs11
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was our third cruise with Regent and the start of the recent television series in the UK on the ‘Explorer’ had put us in the mood for a luxurious break. We flew from LHR with BA which was fine, and our private transfer was waiting, all good. We were in a Concierge level suite so we had the free previous night’s accommodation included - and the ‘meet and greet’ at the hotel was well ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

A tired and jaded ship with invisible staff and poor food services

Review for Seven Seas Voyager to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
Carnbee cruiser
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Chose this because cruise on explorer last year was great. Sadly this was a waste of money and took until day six to sort all issues out. Aft cabin ( 675) intolerable because of vibration. Bought this specifically for balcony size. Moved to ( downgraded) veranda suite ( 754) Filthy balcony with caulking between teak boards stripping out and staining carpet, clothes shoes. After carpenters ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite

Cost cutting

Review for Seven Seas Voyager to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
Dungog
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Well what a very poor cruise. Regent has gone from elegance to budget. Staff are sloppy. Spill a drink and just walk off. Order a cocktail and end up with anything but what was ordered. Staff seem to not understand English when it suits them. Entertainment zero. Towels thread bare. Even holes in bath towels and mats. Could not believe it. Dress code really? Baseball caps in main dinning room. ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Suite

Barcelona to Athens - Good and Not-so-Good

Review for Seven Seas Voyager to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
DPTANDT
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

While we're relatively experienced cruisers (over 200 days on Silversea, 50 on Seabourn) this was only our second Regent trip. On the previous one, Seven Seas Navigator, we loved the relative informality and the quality of the F&B, but were not too impressed by the ship, so were looking forward to experiencing the Seven Seas Voyager. Overall, this trip warranted a "Good" rating, and we ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Wonderful and interesting ports

Review for Seven Seas Voyager to Mediterranean

User Avatar
ronwoodcrest
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Regent continues to be our cruise line of choice. Everything is taken care of and they do not nickel and dime you. Staff is very accommodating and service is 1st rate. As soon as your glass is empty someone is offering another drink or glass of wine. Food in all venues was excellent with wonderful choices in Compass main dining room and included availability each night of basics (steak, ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite

Europe Cruise Reviews for Regent Seven Seas Ships
Seven Seas Explorer Europe Cruise Reviews
Seven Seas Explorer Europe Cruise Reviews
Seven Seas Mariner Europe Cruise Reviews
Seven Seas Navigator Europe Cruise Reviews
Seven Seas Voyager Europe Cruise Reviews
