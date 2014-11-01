Last time we cruised, we notice those cool looking balcony rooms next to the small Terrace Pool (aft) near Horizon dining area. There are two on each side on the Riviera floor. We always get a balcony on that floor but usually it is near the center Starboard side (around 607). But this time, we decided to try a rear balcony. BIG mistake.
Normally, we spent about an hour a day (or more) on our ...
Left Ft Lauderdale on the Ruby on January 10th. Embarkation a breeze. Went right up to the Sanctuary to reserve our spot for the week. Some of our luggage came quickly but one bag did not come till about 6:30pm and had a large sticker on it "Security inspected". Same thing happened to our friend's luggage. Cruise was a pleasure. Well run, clean ship, good meals, nice cabin (aft balcony). Never a ...
We've sailed Princess five times. We like the line, even with the sales push, but this cruise was just okay. You have to pay for some things that used to be included, like king crab and lobster, and the ship needs repairs and upgrades... The ship just feels worn, and some failing systems are evident. Our shower sprayed dark brown dirty water one morning. It was disgusting, it turned my towel ...
Background information - This was my first time sailing on Princess. I had just taken a sort of impromptu Carnival cruise a couple of months earlier (probably won't sail them again), and based on what I knew about Princess, I was looking forward to something more relaxed. I've previously sailed on Royal Caribbean, NCL, Holland America, and Carnival.
Travel information - We flew into Fort ...
This ship is in excellent condition. We were on the Ruby a few years ago and I didn't notice any wear and tear since then. She is a beauty! We were on during a very crowded New Year's week and yet never felt too crowded. Embarkation took place at 11:30 am but disembarkation was delayed by about 30 minutes. Also the taxi line outside the terminal was horrendous. We waited about 45 minutes for a ...
"Oh, you are the Hammann's? You have been upgraded!"
OK. I'm not an idiot. I realize that getting upgraded is fairly standard. However, don't we all love to hear that phrase? It put a smile on my wife's face as well as mine and set the tone for our 20th wedding anniversary cruise.
We arrived at 2:00 as suggested by our boarding pass. It literally took about 5 minutes to get through the check-in ...
Our first cruise on Princess was aboard the Golden to Alaska. Our second was aboard the Ruby to the Caribbean. The Ruby was much more modern and showed less wear and tear than the Golden did. Service, across the board, was great, other than the Horizon Court. Out of 7 days we were on-board, we were only offered something to drink twice, maybe three times and we had to go fetch it ourselves when we ...
The Ruby Princess is in great shape with a wonderful happy crew. Food is as good as always in all the different restaurants and the Crown Grill is exceptional and you must try it when onboard. In the Horizon Court on Deck 15 you get amazing service and all staff are excellent and you will want for nothing in relation to service.
We did the 14 day cruise - back-to-back Western and Eastern ...
A delayed review from our third trip on the Ruby Princess in the past year. Since first sailing on the Ruby Princess in December, 2013 and getting engaged on that trip, we now consider her "our" ship, and were disappointed to see her being repositioned to the west coast.
Embarkation:
No doubt about it, this was not pleasant. Apparently there was some sort of issue with clearing the ship, and not ...
Ruby Princess November 2014 Western Caribbean
Saturday – Embarkation and General ship comments
We arrive after 1:30pm to check in at Pier 2 of Port Everglades. The ship looked very nice even though it was small in comparison to others in port. He check in went very smooth and all of the staff were very friendly, upbeat and helpful. Before we could get the key in the door Ernesto, our steward, ...