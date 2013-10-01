Review for Ruby Princess to Mediterranean

Got into Barcelona about 9:30 Sat. and was able to get on the ship by noon. We had intended to go back into Barcelona and see some sights but crashed and missed it all. Next time we will fly in a day or two before so we can enjoy the port. Toulon: Sunday in Toulon was very quiet. I don't think they are prepared for cruise ships. Take note that the Ruby did not dock where the port guides all say ...