Once again, Princess turned on an excellent cruise with unsurpassed service & food. We boarded in Sydney effortlessly - I walk with a cane so was given priority at check-in which was very thoughtful and appreciated. We had a balcony stateroom for this cruise around New Zealand and it was wonderful to view the exquisite scenery, particularly in Fiordland, from that balcony. All staff, without ...
This was the cruise of our dreams....and New Zealand didn't let us down.
Sadly there was much to disappoint on board.
We found organisation often chaotic specially on days we had to tender. You had to queue for tickets to join then queue to get off and it took an absolute age. Another occasion we had to queue for a ticket just to join the queue to get off the ship to get on a shuttle bus. ...
My first experience with Princess and I have to say on this size ship it will probably be my last.
The ship itself was fine, although the elevators were always crammed with people and mobility scooters etc. which made getting from the lower decks to the Horizon buffet on level 15 tedious and frustrating.
The cabin was well fitted out and comfortable. The beds were probably the highlight, so ...
Our 7th princess cruise and we felt the food quality is in a downward spiral in terms of flavor, quality and choice. We love Princess but might have to try some different lines and are open to recommendations? Coffee on board was terrible and we resolved to start bringing our own with a small filter and drip solution. Entertainment on this cruise was great on the positive side. Disembarkation ...
Chosen because of its destination. New Zealand. First impression. The ship was big. Cabin was very comfortable. Nice touch with floor lights when using the bathroom at night. Plenty of hanging space and storage.Initial thoughts that the ship had a lot of rust for its age. Fixtures and fittings in some public areas looked tired.. Theatre was very good but only catered for 1400 passengers per show ...
Flew from LAX to Sydney 2 days prior to cruise and arrived in Sydney just in time to feel the effects of the remnants of a Level 1 Cyclone. Landed early Sunday morning, and flight was one of the most turbulent we have ever flown. Upon landing in Sydney, the pilot asked that everyone remain in there seats until health officials came on board to interview a passenger who had vomited during flight. ...
Great itinerary but not great pre cruise drink packages no bottled water packages so brought a case on ourselves . Ship was rusty on our mini suite deck and other spare as. Staff were mostly friendly but some could use nicer hellos. Shop had almost nothing with lord of the rings items which was disappointing and quality was limited. Disappointed captain didn’t do the champagne waterfall like other ...
We chose this trip from Sydney to New Zealand to enjoy a cruise and to see some of New Zealand. We flew from Hobart, Tasmania to stay with our son in Sydney the night before. We weren't due to embark until 4.00 pm but we arrived at the terminal around 2 45 and we were very impressed with the embarkation process. I think it took only about 15 minutes to get to our cabin and our luggage had just ...
First short cruise we’ve undertaken. Family and friends get together. Embarkation and disembarkation very smooth as took advantage of our platinum Captain’s Circle benefits.
All our group had sailed before and only 6 out of 20 hadn’t sailed with Princess.
Ship very nice and clean, cabin lovely. We chose first seating dining. Would have been happier with a bit later start than ...
My wife and I are regular Princess cruisers and as we have been on the Diamond and Emerald we thought it would be good to compare the Ruby with them. It was also a good idea to get away for a weekend on a cruise line we were comfortable with. Overall it was a good time away, if you don't mind torrential rain and huge swells ( I love them). Three things annoyed us though:
1. Day One, ...