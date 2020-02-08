  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Australia & New Zealand Ruby Princess Australia & New Zealand Cruise Reviews

4.5 / 5.0
Editor Rating
1781 reviews
6 Awards
Victoria (end of trip finally great weather)
zip line fun
Typical leather chairs in Crown Grill, sadly my wife and I didn't have
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
2.9
Poor
54 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
Sorry to complain.......but.
"My wife and I are regular Princess cruisers and as we have been on the Diamond and Emerald we thought it would be good to compare the Ruby with them. It was also a good idea to get away for a weekend on a cruise..."Read More
Cailean avatar

Cailean

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

Filters

1-10 of 54 Australia & New Zealand Ruby Princess Australia & New Zealand Cruise Reviews

Fabulous Cruise, Excellent Service & Food!

Review for Ruby Princess to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
JaneLincoln
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Once again, Princess turned on an excellent cruise with unsurpassed service & food. We boarded in Sydney effortlessly - I walk with a cane so was given priority at check-in which was very thoughtful and appreciated. We had a balcony stateroom for this cruise around New Zealand and it was wonderful to view the exquisite scenery, particularly in Fiordland, from that balcony. All staff, without ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony

NZ was ace but not fan of Princess

Review for Ruby Princess to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
chrisgill54
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was the cruise of our dreams....and New Zealand didn't let us down. Sadly there was much to disappoint on board. We found organisation often chaotic specially on days we had to tender. You had to queue for tickets to join then queue to get off and it took an absolute age. Another occasion we had to queue for a ticket just to join the queue to get off the ship to get on a shuttle bus. ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Saw some nice things, BUT!

Review for Ruby Princess to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Libray
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

My first experience with Princess and I have to say on this size ship it will probably be my last. The ship itself was fine, although the elevators were always crammed with people and mobility scooters etc. which made getting from the lower decks to the Horizon buffet on level 15 tedious and frustrating. The cabin was well fitted out and comfortable. The beds were probably the highlight, so ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony

Recent NZ 13 day experience

Review for Ruby Princess to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Chicoman david
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Our 7th princess cruise and we felt the food quality is in a downward spiral in terms of flavor, quality and choice. We love Princess but might have to try some different lines and are open to recommendations? Coffee on board was terrible and we resolved to start bringing our own with a small filter and drip solution. Entertainment on this cruise was great on the positive side. Disembarkation ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony

Destination good, ship poor

Review for Ruby Princess to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
essex traveller
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Chosen because of its destination. New Zealand. First impression. The ship was big. Cabin was very comfortable. Nice touch with floor lights when using the bathroom at night. Plenty of hanging space and storage.Initial thoughts that the ship had a lot of rust for its age. Fixtures and fittings in some public areas looked tired.. Theatre was very good but only catered for 1400 passengers per show ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Ruby Princess (New Zealand Feb. 11-24, 2020)

Review for Ruby Princess to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Kamfish642
10+ Cruises

Flew from LAX to Sydney 2 days prior to cruise and arrived in Sydney just in time to feel the effects of the remnants of a Level 1 Cyclone. Landed early Sunday morning, and flight was one of the most turbulent we have ever flown. Upon landing in Sydney, the pilot asked that everyone remain in there seats until health officials came on board to interview a passenger who had vomited during flight. ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Mini-Suite with Balcony

Itinerary great ship quality needs to be updated

Review for Ruby Princess to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Skydollnw
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Great itinerary but not great pre cruise drink packages no bottled water packages so brought a case on ourselves . Ship was rusty on our mini suite deck and other spare as. Staff were mostly friendly but some could use nicer hellos. Shop had almost nothing with lord of the rings items which was disappointing and quality was limited. Disappointed captain didn’t do the champagne waterfall like other ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Mini-Suite with Balcony

Relaxing 13 night cruise on Ruby Princess

Review for Ruby Princess to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
varty
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this trip from Sydney to New Zealand to enjoy a cruise and to see some of New Zealand. We flew from Hobart, Tasmania to stay with our son in Sydney the night before. We weren't due to embark until 4.00 pm but we arrived at the terminal around 2 45 and we were very impressed with the embarkation process. I think it took only about 15 minutes to get to our cabin and our luggage had just ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Mini-Suite with Balcony

3 Day Cruise to nowhere

Review for Ruby Princess to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Ronnie12156
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

First short cruise we’ve undertaken. Family and friends get together. Embarkation and disembarkation very smooth as took advantage of our platinum Captain’s Circle benefits. All our group had sailed before and only 6 out of 20 hadn’t sailed with Princess. Ship very nice and clean, cabin lovely. We chose first seating dining. Would have been happier with a bit later start than ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Oceanview

Traveled with children

Sorry to complain.......but.

Review for Ruby Princess to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Cailean
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

My wife and I are regular Princess cruisers and as we have been on the Diamond and Emerald we thought it would be good to compare the Ruby with them. It was also a good idea to get away for a weekend on a cruise line we were comfortable with. Overall it was a good time away, if you don't mind torrential rain and huge swells ( I love them). Three things annoyed us though: 1. Day One, ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Oceanview (obstructed view)

Traveled with children

Find a Ruby Princess Cruise from AU$678

Australia & New Zealand Cruise Reviews for Other Princess Ships
Diamond Princess Australia & New Zealand Cruise Reviews
Diamond Princess Australia & New Zealand Cruise Reviews
Emerald Princess Australia & New Zealand Cruise Reviews
Majestic Princess Australia & New Zealand Cruise Reviews
Sapphire Princess Australia & New Zealand Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.