  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Transatlantic Emerald Princess Transatlantic Cruise Reviews

4.5 / 5.0
Editor Rating
1669 reviews
7 Awards
Sunset from balcony
Panama Lock
Whale in Puerto Vallarta
Whales in Puerto Vallarta
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
4.3
Very Good
68 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
Fall Adriatic, Mediterranean and Transatlantic Highlights on Emerald Princess
"Chose this cruise because of great port diversity: Rome, Kotor, Dubrovnik, Athens, Santorini, South France, Barcelona, Morocco and more. And Because we always have enjoyed Princess and specifically the Emerald...."Read More
WOODHAVEN26 avatar

WOODHAVEN26

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Filters

1-10 of 68 Transatlantic Emerald Princess Transatlantic Cruise Reviews

Emerald Princess is a Good Ship With a Great Crew

Review for Emerald Princess to Transatlantic

Port Monkeys avatar

Port Monkeys

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

We went on this cruise because it was a good value. 29 days with prepaid gratuities and $1000 onboard credit in a balcony for around $4000 each. It sailed from Barcelona to Los Angeles (home) through the Panama Canal (our first time). The ship was refurbished in April. We had not been on this ship before but some people said it was all new inside. The crew was great. Very friendly and they did ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony

Mixed review but still an enjoyable experience

Review for Emerald Princess to Transatlantic

rmdoughe avatar

rmdoughe

10+ Cruises

Age 80s

We definitely enjoyed our cruise on the Emerald and we will be returning for the February cruise in the Pacific. Several of the shore tours were outstanding. I’m especially referring to the tours on Santa Cruz de Tenerife and Ponta Delgada in the Azores. Since we have visited these islands on previous cruises we know there are several excellent tours from which to select. Cartagena and Malaga ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony

Good cruise, good itinerary

Review for Emerald Princess to Transatlantic

froggy9143 avatar

froggy9143

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

We spent 3 days in Barcelona prior to the cruise. Highly recomend that if you are boarding a cruise in Barcelona that you spend a few days and enjoy this beautiful city. Embarkation was a breeze only took about 20 minutes to go through security and board the ship. The Emerald princess has been remolded since the last time we were on it, it looks good with the updates. We had a cabin on deck 10 ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony

Excellent

Review for Emerald Princess to Transatlantic

Gguarch avatar

Gguarch

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

Excellent cruise. The boarding and disembarking process was very organized and smooth. The food at the sit down restaurant is the best we’ve ever had on any cruise. It is definitely the best food we’ve ever had on a cruise. The Market Place buffet was also excellent. The Inside cabin was large and very well kept by the cabin steward. The captain spoke to the passengers on a daily basis from the ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Interior

Transatlantic From Barcelona to Ft. Lauderdale

Review for Emerald Princess to Transatlantic

ChiefLnc7 avatar

ChiefLnc7

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Excellent in every way! Boarding was fast and efficient; luggage delivered quickly; room steward ("D" as he wanted to be called) was nearby to greet us and explain what he was going to provide and asked if we had any special request. Fantastic service. Cruise was a combination of celebrations my wife and I usually celebrate (birthdays, anniversary) as we do not do anything special during the ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony

Cruise of a Lifetime

Review for Emerald Princess to Transatlantic

HemetHermet avatar

HemetHermet

6-10 Cruises

Age 60s

We did a 40 day 3 back to back cruises from Rome To Los Angeles. The regular Rome to Barcelona, Reposition Barcelona to Ft Lauderdale, then Panama Canal Ft. Lauderdale to Los Angeles. We did a Princess excursion at each stop. Overall weather was perfect, we did have rain in Greece, and a stop in France was cancelled due to winds and rain, but overall given the time of year we were very lucky! The ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony

Great ports

Review for Emerald Princess to Transatlantic

suramom avatar

suramom

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

This was a great cruise, with fascinating ports. And a good season to travel, good weather. The service was top notch, best cabin steward and waiters. Really no complaints except for front desk people who were a bit rude. We tried the Share restaurant and it was fine, something new and tasty. entertainment was fine, except for too loud in the theatre and piazza. I don't like to be deafened. ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony

Traveled with disabled person

Lots of ports, great ports,

Review for Emerald Princess to Transatlantic

suesinger avatar

suesinger

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Grand Mediterranean cruise and TA from Barcelona to Florida. Almost too many ports for us seniors. Fantastic ports except Morocco. Princess shore excursion was awful. Tour guide went on a political rant and brought us back 2 hours early. Princess gave us 25% non refundable onboard credit. Remodeling of buffet was very good. Hand washing stations, more selections, better layout. Never ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony

Fall Adriatic, Mediterranean and Transatlantic Highlights on Emerald Princess

Review for Emerald Princess to Transatlantic

WOODHAVEN26 avatar

WOODHAVEN26

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Chose this cruise because of great port diversity: Rome, Kotor, Dubrovnik, Athens, Santorini, South France, Barcelona, Morocco and more. And Because we always have enjoyed Princess and specifically the Emerald. Room was great, see below. cabin steward outstanding. Ship has been updated nicely. Service in main DR was outstanding. Unfortunately the food was terrible! which was a big ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony

Nice cruise but diminished service

Review for Emerald Princess to Transatlantic

Earl Florida avatar

Earl Florida

2-5 Cruises

Age 70s

Had been on Royal Princess five years ago and it was wonderful. Also, Princess Cruises seems to be the only cruise line with self-service laundry on each deck. -Check-in at Port Everglades was chaotic. Different agents told us to go to different places. -Luggage took almost 6 hours to come to our cabin. -Before we left home, Princess agent told us unlimited email was $139.99 and we had ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony

Find an Emerald Princess Cruise from AU$813

Transatlantic Cruise Reviews for Other Princess Ships
Regal Princess Transatlantic Cruise Reviews
Regal Princess Transatlantic Cruise Reviews
Sky Princess Transatlantic Cruise Reviews
Caribbean Princess Transatlantic Cruise Reviews
Island Princess Transatlantic Cruise Reviews
Royal Princess Transatlantic Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

We have updated the Cruise Critic Privacy and Cookie Statement effective on October 1, 2020. Please click here for more information.