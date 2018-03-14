The outside of this ship is well designed. Not so the inside. First the good stuff. If you like to walk a ship's promenade deck, this one is very nice. It's wide and goes all the way around the ship if you climb a few stairs, giving you great 360 views of the sea and sky. You can do the same on deck 16, also with a few stairs. The inside is different story. The design is flawed, mainly ...
We took this cruise because of the itinerary to Hawaii.
Embarkation/ Disembarkation: Getting on was very easy and orderly due to the schedule given before hand.
Did the self-disembarkation. Very good and no crowds. For those not sure about disembarkation: If taking the scheduled disembarkation, luggage must be out in the hallway at suppertime the night prior. Everyone must be out of their ...
Chose cruise for route and timing availability.
Food was acceptable, bar staff good. Some dining room staff were rather surly and acting as if they were near the end of their contract and had no intention in renewing their contract.
Had the same annoying art auctions as Carnival. Pushing notion that if you were savvy enough to buy their art onboard, it would enhance your image as being a ...
Chose the cruise for the interesting ports that the ship visited. Cabin (suite) was very nice although the couch was a little worn. Ate in the Horizon Buffet which worked out well-took less time and allowed us to do more activities at night. Had a couple of nice dinners in the Crown Grill to celebrate anniversary and birthday occasions. Would have liked to see more educational lectures on the sea ...
We had been living in in Chile for about 7 weeks and found this cruise. Actually cheaper than flying (before on-board stuff). Great leisurely way to get back to the states. Since we had been in Chile and have been to Costa Rica a few times and Nicaragua, we were not interested in excursions to I can't speak to any of those.
This was our 4th sailing with Princess. Crew was always ...
We have always cruised with Princess and have not been to any of the ports on this cruises before. The wait stall was extremely delightful. The cabin steward was very attentive. The entertainment was great. Had a wide variety of entertainment which included singers, dancers, a juggler (which was hysterical), a hypnotist, great production shows, lectures and musicians. The ports were good, the ...
Took cruise in order to circumference South America. Good cruise except for the nonexistent wi-fy. No way to keep in contact with family except at the ports due to the ship’s poor internet during the entire cruise.
The main dining room meals got boring after second week. More variety for menu options on Lido. We did go to the specialty steak house restaurant for a Birthday celebration. We ...
-Three meals took two hours
-Locked out of cabin because of battery failure, no supervisor around to open cabin, no process to identify when battery failing or rather process exists but is ignored because of cost of replacing door battery. Better to wait until passengers locked out I guess
-laundry lost, subsequently found
-ship out of many supplies such as wine by the glass, applesauce, ...
It’s not what you want to think about. But it is really important. Our 10 year old developed acute appendicitis in Nicuragua ( of all places ) the onboard medics did an amazing job and assisted us in getting our sick child to a hospital where she had surgery that night
Their quick thinking and ability to make decesions quickly meant our doctor was diagnosed disembarked and taken to hospital ...
Mid march is a great time to get away from a long dreary winter. If you seek a little adventure then I would suggest you sail on the 16 night Andes and South America cruise.
We opted to fly in to Santiago and take the Princess transfer to the port of San Antonio. We rode on a modern air conditioned bus. The ride was about an hour and a half. We had no washroom so you may want to use a ...