We chose this cruise because we wanted to see the North Cape and midnight sun.
Thoroughly enjoyable voyage although the weather could have been kinder. A few rough seas and sickness - although thankfully we were OK. Even managed a bit of sunbathing on the balcony on some days.
Ship is fine - we had also been on it two years ago. Unfortunately we found that most of the theatre entertainment ...
August might sound like a good time to cruise to the Arctic Circle but it's wise to go prepared. As we discovered, it can be wet and windy, so we were glad we took waterproof over-trousers. We were less prepared for the numerous children on board but, as it was school holiday time, this was probably inevitable.
The 14 day cruise from Southampton included just 4 sea days but the weather ...
Having previously cruised (with Princess) on our Honeymoon, we decided to do so again for our 10th Anniversary - this time, with our children (5 and 7) too!! We were very pleased with our previous Princess cruise, although we primarily selected the Baltic Heritage cruise because of the itinerary - the fact that we "knew" the cruise line made our choice even simpler.
Due to an early morning ...
I resisted Cruising fir 40 years. this is the Baltic which made all the difference. St Petersburg alone is spectacular but all towns (Bruges, Helsinki, Talinn, Gdansk Copenhagen, Stockholm etc.) are brilliant.
on board it's like visiting a good restaurant every evening with excellent service and a 5 course meal.. really full buffet breakfast. but want coffee or tea with your free and ...
We arrived at the Southampton terminal around 12:00 and were placed in a waiting area where free cakes and coffee was available we barely had time for a drink before we were rapidly booked in. Being familiar with Emerald Princess we quickly found our cabin and were soon ensconced in restaurant having lunch. In our cabin we found that all the bedding had been upgraded with lovely new mattresses and ...
My wife had always wanted to visit Helsinki, Stockholm, Tallinn and St. Petersburg and I had always wanted to visit St. Petersburg, Tallinn and Stockholm. With this in mind, when we received information on the Baltic cruise with Princess, we had to book our places. Other advantages of the cruise would be a visit to Gdansk, which we both wanted to visit as we had enjoyed a city break in Krakow, ...
Should you not read all this letter, you should read the last 4 paragraphs.
We chose this cruise on Emerald Princess because we wanted to try a Baltic cruise and the date fitted in with our visit to England from our home in Tenerife. It was our first cruise with the Princess line and unfortunately will almost certainly be our last.
We found that during the day while the ship was at sea the ...
Had a fabulous cruise to the Baltic. All ports of call were excellent. The standard of service was great. And the staff went well beyond the call of duty to ensure you had a great cruise. The food on board was excellent but some of the shows left a bit to be desired in there quality.the production shows were excellent and very well produced. Only major complaint was the stafff in the MDR not ...
This was our first Princess cruise - we have been doing Celebrity, but decided to try Princess primarily for the Baltic itinerary (Celebrity does not visit Gdansk Poland). The Emerald Princess was quite nicely finished, the common areas and dining are attractive and clean. The ship layout and size is very similar to the Celebrity Solstice class vessels. Embarkation at Southampton was very ...
We chose this 14 day cruise for its itinerary as we had only every visited Bruges before. Never started a cruise from Southampton due to the difficulties of getting down from the North driving with a stopover was our best option to ensure we got to the ship on time. This proved to be a good choice as it took 7 hours to get within 2 hours away the next morning due to traffic.
The check in at the ...