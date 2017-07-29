I loved this cruise. All the employees and also all the passengers were friendly and fun to be around. This is a smaller boat so we all got very close during the cruise. The crew all came to know everyone by name. Being on this boat was a refreshing change from the big ocean cruises. Everyone got to know everyone, which made for a great atmosphere. The stateroom was bright and cheerful with ...
My wife and I love the fact the ACL ship has 100 passengers max. The ship is cozy, casual and very well run. The crew, top to bottom, are friendly, responsive and efficient. The cabins are roomy with private balconies. The food and service is excellent. We have done the big ship cruises (3000+ + passengers, and swore we will never do another big ship again!) We discovered ACL last summer ...
We chose this cruise because of its itinerary (which was unique and they were good ports that we enjoyed). Unfortunately due to the very poor quality of the ship and crew we were not pleased with the cruise overall. There was poor service, marginal food, dirty and unkept ship and cabins. A couple of people left the cruise after the first 24 hours apparently due to the underwhelming conditions. ...
We have sailed on small and large ships and they both have something going for them. This cruise had about 150 passengers and was a great way to meet new people. On this size ship you see the same people all the time and it is easy to get to know each other. The lectures are very topical and even the entertainment although limited came down and joined us for our meals. On a large ship you may ...
In my opinion it all begins with the Captain of the ship and this Captain was on top of everything. His presence was constant and he put an emphasis on the passenger’s well-being. This attitude flowed downward to his directors and crew…and, more importantly us. His mate when he wasn’t the Captain’s shadow, he insured the security of the ship and did a great job of handling the deck crew. His ...
The food, the service, the attention to detail were awesome from the Captain down to every staff person on deck. The rooms were very spacious! All the ports of call gave a different view of Maine and displayed the current life plus the history.r
Things that we enjoyed were the maritime museum, transportation museum, lobster boat expedition, and lobster bake.
The cruising time was balanced ...
This was a 2nd cruise with American and while it was not quite as enjoyable as cruising the Chesapeake Bay on the brand new Constellation, it was still worth the cost. Our trip was a "Lobster" cruise and Lobster it was. Lobster was available on every menu and it was real Maine Lobster. If you ever want to see how much lobster you can eat in a week this is the cruise for you.While the Independence ...
We love the small ships and had never seen this part of the country. The embarkation & disembarkation went very smoothly. The bed in the cabin was very comfortable & the shower was great - full size, unlike some small ships. The food was amazing, particularly if you like lobster & all manner of seafood. The wait staff as well as the stewards were very friendly. It is informal so don't expect ...
American Cruise Line definitely knows how to service small ship cruising. The service, food, land tours, and overall benefits of small ship cruising are obvious after a few days on board. The selection of lobster every day was excellent. This was our third cruise with American Cruise Line and it was so much better than the large cruise ships that are so impersonal and 'cattle car' typical. ...
I have been on the larger ships several times. This was the first time to sail on a small ship and I will sail small from now on! The American Cruise Lines Independence carries only 100 passengers. We were able to meet and make friends with ALL of the passengers, something you can't do on the larger ones. A lot of us exchanged emails, phones numbers and became friends on Facebook.
The crew ...