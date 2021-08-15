  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Port Canaveral (Orlando) Royal Caribbean Allure of the Seas Cruise Reviews

5.0 / 5.0
Editor Rating
2980 reviews
64 Awards
Allure of the Seas
View of room 8190 from the balcony door
View of room 8190 looking out at balcony
This is a view from our balcony as we were leaving Labadee (substituted for
Cruiser Rating
4.5
Very Good
4 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Great to be back!
1-10 of 4 Port Canaveral (Orlando) Royal Caribbean Allure of the Seas Cruise Reviews

Don’t Wait - Get on Board

Review for Allure of the Seas to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
Markers333
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Right now is the time to jump on the Allure ! It has been sailing less than 1/2 full. The service has been perfect. All safety protocols followed. The shows and activities in full swing and amazing as ever. We were on this ship 10 yrs ago and it is so clean it literally looks brand new. Guest to staff ratio is in your favor, not waiting for anything like chairs, bars, etc. we have 2300 on ...
Sail Date: September 2021

Well worth the wait

Review for Allure of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
shipmate13
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Friends asked us to join them on this cruise pre-covid. Was not sure it would even happen with all the other cruise cancellations however it went off without a hitch as they say and Royal Caribbean did not fail in making passengers feel safe during the 7 day trip. Embarkation was a breeze but had to show documentation 4 times before being allowed on board. All employees were super friendly ...
Sail Date: August 2021

First Cruise during covid experience!

Review for Allure of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Jvjordan
10+ Cruises • Age 30s

We were excited to go on a trip since we have been locked up since 2019 like most people. We were also pretty worried/ concerned with the surge in cases prior to our trip. here is a review on what to expect while you cruise during this pandemic. (the highlights and changes from your normal cruise) 1. Pre Cruise: Royal Caribbean was very active in sending reminders and updates with health ...
Sail Date: August 2021

Cabin Type: Owner's Suite with Balcony

Great to be back!

Review for Allure of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
cruzgirl1
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Starting with the boarding process: We all we assigned a time to be at the pier, once arriving we had to produce our negative Covid test and our vaccine cards. Once inside the terminal we were ask questions regarding our current health situation. Moved along very smooth.. Once on board the rooms were ready at 2 pm and we did the required muster drill (watch a 5 minute video in your ...
Sail Date: August 2021

Cabin Type: Central Park View Balcony

