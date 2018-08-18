Review for Carnival Magic to Caribbean - Eastern

This was my first cruise. Booked it for my son's 13th birthday. My son loved it but I am sure he did not have many expectations, as I did. I was not that impressed with the ship, to me it seemed dated. The food was nothing to talk about either. But the food was not why I was there, it was for the experience and the places we went to. My husband and I are earlier risers and were up every morning ...