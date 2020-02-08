Review for Carnival Elation to Caribbean - Eastern

the boat was 3 hours late. We got on the boat around 12 pm when we were supposed to be on at 8-9am. We stayed at the port until 6pm with nothing to do you couldn’t smoke or gamble while the ship was docked. They said we were delayed because of a medical issue with a guest. They said we had to turn around.we never left the dock! Oh and we couldn’t eat and the pool and two front jacuzzis were not ...