  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Port Canaveral (Orlando) to the Bahamas Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.7
Average
3852 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 3,852 Port Canaveral (Orlando) to the Bahamas Cruise Reviews

2 NIght Test Cruise- Overall Impressions and What to Expect.

Review for Mariner of the Seas to Bahamas

User Avatar
WEGL81
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Just got back from the 2 night test cruise on board Mariner of the Seas sailing from Port Canaveral to Coco Cay. I thought I would write this review while it is fresh in my mind to let people know what to expect when they cruise with Royal Caribbean in the Covid era (at least with today's protocols). My wife and I have been on 30+ cruises, but our Diamond status is reciprocal from Celebrity. We ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2021

Cabin Type: Spacious Ocean View Balcony

Dilapidated with poor customer service

Review for Carnival Liberty to Bahamas

User Avatar
Yogibearadventure
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

Ship needs refurbishment badly. Rips, tears and holes in furniture throughout. Stained, dirty upholstery. Ripped, stained, faded flooring throughout. Chipped and peeling paint throughout. Broken window in the Silver dining room. Decor is very old, odd colors, strange designs. Water shut off during lunch hours two days into the trip for floors 8&9. 9 is Lido, the buffet. Sewer problem 1st ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View

Traveled with disabled person

Relaxing cruise to the Bahamas

Review for Mariner of the Seas to Bahamas

User Avatar
jdeloache
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

I "won" a pair of tickets at a charity auction for any 3 or 4 night Bahamas/Caribbean cruise, and wasn't disappointed in my choice. This was my third and my partners first cruise. The oceanview stateroom was good. A bit plain and some of the seating was stained for having just come out a a $120 million renovation. Nothing felt overly crowded given that this was early college spring break and two ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View

Great time for a first cruise especially - I'm hooked

Review for Mariner of the Seas to Bahamas

User Avatar
Tara Woodbury
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

My sister and I had both never been on a cruise and decided we would try one together since noone else in either of our families want to go. We had a great price and I got some on board credit with my purchase so I was happy. We embarked in about 20 minutes. No issues at all. I was nervous what to expect and other than the fact that the security people from the port were a little rude (think ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Large Ship With Luxury Yacht-like Feel

Review for Mariner of the Seas to Bahamas

User Avatar
saltwaterhappy
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Several times a year, we plan dive cruises - that is, we cruise, and wherever we go, we scuba dive! You can read more about that on my blog at DeepWaterHappy.com - just search for "cruise" and you will find several articles about turning a cruise ship into a mobile dive site! We knew the ship was one of the largest we had been on recently, but were pleasantly surprised that although large, ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Spacious Ocean View Balcony

Excellent cruise for family

Review for Mariner of the Seas to Bahamas

User Avatar
mtab
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We were a group of couples. The ship is very nice with lots for young people to do. We are experienced cruisers and our favorite is Princess as Royal Caribbean has too many children on board. But let me give you the good and bad, in my opinion. We needed wheelchairs since having recent surgery. The wheelchair service was excellent but be sure to sign up. Don't worry about the time frame as ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Promenade View Interior

Family vacay

Review for Carnival Elation to Bahamas

User Avatar
Bmcmunn
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

We planned a 5 day trip to Disney and decided to take a cruise. Family of 5. My husband 40, myself 40, daughter 19, son 14, and youngest daughter 8. I had no preconceived thoughts. My first cruise. I would have rather just take the money spent on this cause and booked a week long vacation at Destin, FL. The room was spacious and it accommodated us just fine. We really enjoyed our private balcony. ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Grand Vista Suite

Traveled with children

Very Disappointed

Review for Carnival Elation to Bahamas

User Avatar
Kariane
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

My husband and I have done many cruises and this was our third carnival cruise. The food was awful and cold breakfast and dinner regardless of eating at the tiny buffet or dining room. It seemed like there wasn't enough crew to take care of the guests on board. The ladies room on the pool deck only had two stalls and one was broken from the moment we got on board. The pool was rusted and not ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Interior

Friendly ship! Good value for short getaway!

Review for Mariner of the Seas to Bahamas

User Avatar
ROYERSKINE
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We are Royal Caribbean loyalist but have also sailed on Carnival and Disney ships. Frankly all have their advantages and different price points, but RC seems to bring the best value for the dollar. We sailed on Mariner many years ago and chose her because the short itinerary and stop in the new Coco Cay was appealing to us. Our four night trip overall was very good. Friendly staff and a ship that ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View

Overall happy

Review for Carnival Liberty to Bahamas

User Avatar
towert7
10+ Cruises • Age 30s

Overall I enjoyed this cruise experience. Some things I really enjoyed about the Carnival Liberty were: 1) The inside stateroom (8250) was plenty roomy enough and everything worked as it should. Some newer ships have much smaller inside rooms, but on the Liberty it was a perfect size. Not cramped for 2 adults. I also like that you can order a 12 pack of water prior to the cruise for a ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Interior

Find a cruise

Reviews for Other Cruise Ships from Port Canaveral (Orlando) to the Bahamas
Port Canaveral (Orlando) to the Bahamas Majesty of the Seas Cruise Reviews
Port Canaveral (Orlando) to the Bahamas Majesty of the Seas Cruise Reviews
Port Canaveral (Orlando) to the Bahamas Carnival Dream Cruise Reviews
Port Canaveral (Orlando) to the Bahamas Quantum of the Seas Cruise Reviews
Port Canaveral (Orlando) to the Bahamas Norwegian Sun Cruise Reviews
Port Canaveral (Orlando) to the Bahamas Carnival Glory Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.