We had never been on a European river cruise before and chose this one for its brevity, just four nights. We were very happy with our choice and heartily recommend Croisieurope to travelers seeking affordable luxury plus top-flight service. The Renoir was refurbished to a very high standard in 2018 and it shows—comfortable beds, a ship-shape bathroom, lots of clever storage, individual climate ...
I had never been on a cruise before as they are not really my thing( I like my own agenda when i'm on holiday) but I agreed to go with my sister and nephew at the last minute as her husband couln't get the time off work.
To start with checking in and boarding the ship was quite simple long queues but no worse than at an airport. Once on the ship rooms weren't ready not a problem as we were hungry ...