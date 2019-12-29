The safest i have felt for over a year . Ship was only 50% full due to rules , felt like the ship feels when you stay on board when in a port of call. Always found a lounger ,seat , we had a table on our own as everyone did . SO good we booked again ,the only chance of feeling like your on a top grade cruise. Food was great crew were great.
So logistics as it can be a bit complicated , The ...
Picked this cruise as keen to see the Northern Lights. This is a 12-night cruise that spends 2 nights at the very top of Norway that offers an excellent chance to see Northern Lights. I was kind of expecting the cruise to be canceled but all seemed to be fine as we joined the ship at Southampton.
We set sail and headed up through the North Sea. Sea was a bit rough but the Aurora copes well ...
I chose this cruise as my first solo cruise although I have cruised with P&O many times before. I was particularly looking forward to the chance of seeing the aurora borealis as this cruise spends three days at the very northern tip of Norway so the chance of seeing the lights is quite good.
We left Southampton after completing health check forms and having our temperature taken and all seemed ...
I have decided to write this review to help first time cruisers like myself decide if cruising is for them. There were a lot of reviews, especially about Aurora that were negative and we had no idea what to expect.
So from the beginning; we chose this cruise for our honeymoon for one reason only. To see the northern lights. It seemed like a great way to experience them. Booking was easy and we ...
Shocking is the only work I would say after paying £25,000+ for a Suite cabin (no bigger than an Oceana Mini Suite) on the Ventura for 5 weeks to Central America and the Caribbean. The food was diabolical and reasonably sophisticated entertainment non- existent. The never ending daily amount of rubbish fed in the daily paper about commercial 'pamper parties' 'aches and pains parties' and the like ...
My Name is Steve Meredith.
I have been in the catering service for 40 years and still going.
I have worked in all aspects of the industry from five star hotels, Michelin star restaurants, private chef to deli & coffee shop.
I recently went on New Year Cruise UK Departure Date 29 Dec 19 Total Trip Nights: 5
I was very disappointed in the food and service.
Food was of a very poor ...
After over half a dozen wonderful cruises on Arcadia, we booked this special new years cruise without hesitation and again we were not disappointed! Everything from start to finish was very good indeed. From a smooth and quick embarkation, the very tasteful Christmas Decorations in Arcadia's already classy public areas to our lovely mini suite and generally attentive and happy crew it really ...
Chose this cruise to celebrate New Year in style and also to see Amsterdam and Bruges having never been there before or travelled on P&O before.
Embarkation was fantastic with boarding passes being printed out at home before we travelled which cut out the waiting time to board the ship. All went without a hitch and we were straight on board in no time.
Our cabin was very good, clean and ...
My experience on P and O cruises was a first however it sure will be my last. The buffet food is the same each night and is of a low standard. The entertainment onboard was next to none and they had an awful comedian who was on twice a night and on, on more than one night. The drinks package is completely pointless unless you become friendly with the bar staff or walk from bar to bar as theres a ...
We’ve just returned from a most enjoyable new year cruise to Amsterdam on the Arcadia. The experience was absolutely fantastic with friendly and attentive staff, excellent standard of food in the Meridian restaurant and some quality entertainment. We have cruised with other companies before and found that P&O is much better value in terms of cruise price and also the price of services and drinks ...