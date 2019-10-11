We have all experienced the pandemic and wondered what cruising would look like in the New Reality. We took a chance on an early return to cruising on Oceania Marina and are so glad we did.
Pre-cruise, there was a lot of uncertainty, with various European ports opening/closing/changing requirements. Oceania could have handled communications better with passengers. However, O offered ...
We went on our second Oceania cruise two weeks ago on the Marina. We had taken an Oceania cruise to Cuba on the Sirina about a year ago. We had heard such wonderful things about the Marina, large cabins, great service and great food. We have been consistent Crystal cruisers. (18 over the years)
The Marina is a small ship, the type we like and the cabins are a bit larger than Crystals. ...
We were on what was actually the first ten days of a thirty day cruise. We embarked in Venice . We arrived in Venice three nights early on our own (infinitely cheaper than letting Oceania arrange it). There are two cruise terminals in Venice, Martima and San Basilio. We hoped that the ship would be at Maritima since this would be close to our hotel (the excellent Hotel Moresco), but our cruise ...
Room is fine 11061 is a bit noisy but great size butler &maid
Dining & tour arrangement a 3rd rate low price Cruise line disaster. Tour changed with no notification (some attendees, not all received notification 2 days in advance. WE DID NOT) from am to pm thereby not allowing time to dress for cocktail party & attend dinner reservation at speciality restaurant. The restaurant refused to ...
Superb Customer Service / Care by the crew and staff. Excellent time keeping on destinations albeit the weather issues for Monte Carlo. Food and Dinning is an experience to behold. State Rooms were spacious and clean. State Room attendants were sharp in maintaining room cleanliness and comfy. Excellent nightly shows and programs to keep us occupied. Daily updates through door notes and ...
We took this cruise believing the marketing hype from Oceania that they were a Premium cruise line. I can assure you it is definitely NOT!
Of the 8 cruises we have done other lines like RCL, Celebrity, Princess etc this was the worst cruise of them all. It was more like a 7 night stay in a funeral parlour. The cruise director was useless, there was no shipboard activities, no sail-away parties, ...
We would give this cruise a top star rating. The food, service, rooms, scheduling,and communication were all well planned and exceeded our expectations! The staff were willing to meet your every need. Our room staff even spoke to us by name and were so sweet. The food was more than we could have imagined offering us the opportunity to try many varied types of meals. The evening shows were fun ...
More than a disappointment, we felt duped! Jacques Pepin should be ashamed. Our seven day cruise on the Marina ended as efficiently as it began- no more no less. The cruise experience was Applebee’s food on a fair airport hotel on the water. Embarkation was efficient, but cold. Not one crew member or staff member smiled during the entire seven days we were on board! Only our cabin steward Anna ...
We chose this cruise for the itinerary (wanted to visit Florence, Rome, Pompeii, and Venice) and time of year (not summer busy season). Oceania turned out to be a great choice.
The ship is smaller than most. We never waited long for an elevator and could easily find seating at the pool or in the dining rooms, even though we were told it was fully booked. We enjoyed the 24-hour coffee service ...
We selected the Oceania Sirena because of timing for our 4 back to back European cruises. Over on the QM2, then Viking, then Oceania. The Oceania Sirena is a beautiful jewel box of a ship, just beautiful. The cabin was small for a concierge verandah, bathroom was ridiculous. Saw many guests going to the spa in bathrobes to shower daily. Linens and bed wonderful. After paying $13k for a cruise on ...