  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Norwegian Singles Cruises Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.6
Average
24141 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 24,141 Norwegian Singles Cruises Cruise Reviews

DISAPPOINTMENT

Review for Norwegian Getaway to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
jimroche
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Very disappointed in this cruise. Cabin was so so hard to get around the veranda was small. We did have a wonderful cabin boy. Found the main dining room lacking in food and its presentation was quite boring.enjoyed the specialty restaurants had entertainment twice and it was very good rest of entertainment was average. Nothing you couldn't live with out.my husband had a scooter which we were ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

$100 million upgrade and $0 spent on Officers and Captain Pinonchio

Review for Norwegian Spirit to Africa

User Avatar
swimboy09
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

NCL knew before the Dubai leg of this trip to Cape Town took place , that the Corona Virus would prevent us reaching any ports other than the UAE. and one of them was awful. The Captain did not communicate any useful information to us and on several occasions told lies about what was to take place at each port of call. This is by far the worse cruise we have ever taken on NCL (This was our ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Inside

Excellent crew

Review for Norwegian Epic to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
Cruiser20202020
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

Chose cruise for stops. Excellent time crew excellent travel during Coronavirus craziness endless cleaning on ship they really made us feel safe. Captain made decisions not to port in port Rico due to uncertainty! Sailed up to Cape Canaveral embarkation was fairly smothered considering circumstances!! provided transport to air port and we were not charged anything extra for extra days ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony

My poor expierence of NCL

Review for Norwegian Breakaway to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
chelseasmith
2-5 Cruises • Age 20s

I will never go on a NCL ever again after the experience my boyfriend and I had. We did get a good price because we booked it two weeks before our sail date. However, it was not worth what we paid. One of the only things we enjoyed was seeing the stand-up comedians and a comedic magician in the Breakaway Theater. They were both very talented and amusing. As for the things we did not like...when we ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Worst experience of 3 with NCL

Review for Norwegian Sky to Bahamas

User Avatar
Ckutch
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Negatives: Spring break cruise, my MISTAKE. Screaming, drinking, banging on doors in the middle of the night, singing " coronavirus in the hallways" at 3am. Watched a couple of spring breakers who coughed without covering mouth and/or putting head into sleeve or anything more than one time, tried to avoid them as much as possible. Lesson learned! The balcony staterooms have been ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Balcony

First Time Norwegian Cruiser - was a bit disappointed !

Review for Norwegian Dawn to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
Red E 4 Crusin
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We wanted to try another cruise line - we had only sailed with Celebrity before this. The ship was about the same size as our previous ships. The decor and common areas were nice and we had no complaints. The Garden Cafe food was less than stellar. We ate one lunch here and one breakfast. The breakfast was good - the other meal was terrible. We did have great service and food in the Venetian ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Family Inside

Amazing cruise so clean

Review for Norwegian Epic to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
Grunoc
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

I chose epic because It was my first cruise and wanted a huge ship and heard norwegian was a good line. The crew took such good care of us to keep us safe from the corona virus to ensure that we all had a healthy fun cruise. Restaurants were FABULOUS. The entertainment was over top notch. Tables always clean and available.captain worked very hard to keep us safe and made sure we found a port to ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Aft-Facing Balcony

New Cruise at the Top of My List

Review for Norwegian Getaway to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Liljo22
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

I had been watching cruise pricing for a Spring Break cruise out of Galveston or NOLA for sometime. When NCL added the 3rd and 4th free perk the price dropped a ton and I pulled the trigger on the Getaway cruise for my family of four. We had done this itinerary before out of NOLA on the Dawn and loved it. We convinced another family to join us so it was a group of 8 on this trip. We all ended ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Family Balcony Stateroom

Traveled with children

Nothing Short of Outstanding!!!!

Review for Norwegian Dawn to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
slavetoabunny
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Post cruise report: To start, I have to say the sanitary precautions on the cruise were outstanding. Every single day the crew washed down all the walls, doors, railings, etc. in every corridor, you couldn't walk two feet without tripping over a hand sanitizer dispenser, and the "washy-washy" (really, they say that) staff were constantly spraying your hands. They were worse than the perfume ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Owner's Suite with Double Balcony

Poor Layout

Review for Norwegian Getaway to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
nfish
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

We were the last cruise before the COVID started. This was my 6th cruise (2nd on Norwegian). First I must say the cruise line did an exceptional job of keeping the ship clear & cruisers safe. (All public restroom doors open, servers at the buffet, no salt/pepper, cream/sugar on tables, etc.) The reason for this review - The Norwegian Getaway is the most poorly designed ship I have ever been on. ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Find a cruise

Other Cruise Lines Singles Cruises Style Cruise Reviews
Oceania Cruises Singles Cruises Cruise Reviews
Oceania Cruises Singles Cruises Cruise Reviews
Carnival Cruise Line Singles Cruises Cruise Reviews
American Queen Steamboat Company Singles Cruises Cruise Reviews
Avalon Waterways Singles Cruises Cruise Reviews
Delfin Amazon Cruises Singles Cruises Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

We have updated the Cruise Critic Privacy and Cookie Statement effective on October 1, 2020. Please click here for more information.