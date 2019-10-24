"We chose this cruise because it fit to our availability and because we liked the extraordinary itinerary with lots of highlights.
Norwegian are supposedly making a Covid comeback and I have just returned from a week on the Norwegian Jade from Athens. Norwegian was always one of my favourite cruise lines and i have sailed on the Norwegian Jade many times previously however, this time i think the word Jade was appropriate as it was all a bit jaded. Whilst i mention things that have been long gone and stripped out the product ...
We just returned from a 7 day cruise of the Greek isles on Norwegian Jade. Overall it was a excellent cruise.
The Covid protocols were relatively easy. You get tested for Covid before boarding (results in 20 minutes) and tested again the last evening of the cruise. The crew were excellent and very happy to be working again. They said this was only the second cruise since they re-started. ...
We chose this cruise as an experience of a lifetime. To see places such as Petra and the Suez Canal. We have traveled extensively over our life time. Our previous cruises were fantastic and we decided to try a different cruise line and experience different countries by cruising. The first half of the cruise up until the end of the Suez Canal was as we expected. The shore excursions were very ...
We normally travel independently but this cruise was the cheapest way to get to Israel, Turkey, Jordan, Egypt and Dubai in one trip. We were prepared for some last minute changes but luckily we made it to all of the scheduled ports. The staff were great, always quick to provide help and say hello. My favourites were Rose Marie, the washy washy girl in the buffet, always smiling despite working ...
We started in Rome & ended in Dubai. Boarding in Rome was very easy. I’m a platinum plus, so zipped right thru. Only one complaint. For some reason, every one of our umbrellas were taken out of our luggage when we boarded. ??? 3 of them?
Every port was easy on & off.
Oman & Fujairah were shipping ports, so not designed for ships yet. But transportation were brought to ship.
Food in ...
We chose this cruise because it fit to our availability and because we liked the extraordinary itinerary with lots of highlights.
We knew this ship from a previous cruise. The ship is huge but not as huge as other ships. Entertainment is perfect and above the average. Free dining options are very good, especially in the a-la-carte Grand Pacific restaurant. Special dietary needs are perfectly ...
My wife and I are, generally speaking, destination-driven.
This itinerary really appealed to us because we had not been to the Holy Land, nor to the Middle East. The stops were interesting and historical.
NCL, IMO, continues to nickle and dime us for every possible sale. At some point, you half-expected someone to get in the elevator with you to sell you something: excursions, spa ...
After spending four very busy days in Rome, we embarked on the NCL Jade for a two week cruise of the area.
Embarkation was the smoothest I've ever seen in my cruising history. Maybe it was because I'm use to going on the larger ships, but we waited in line maybe 2 minutes before getting our stateroom cards and other information.
We were in cabin 10624, which had a strange smell coming ...
We chose this cruise to give us a taste of the Mediterranean, Italy, Greece and the Adriatic in Oct/Nov 2019. On those points, it did not disappoint. The ports were fantastic, but this review isn't about the ports, its about the ship. Lets start with the good.
Its clean and obviously had a recent refurbish, we liked the layout and we liked the general look and feel.
We had a mid ship balcony ...
We chose this cruise as a great way to see many cities without changing hotels nightly and coordinating transportation from city to city. We wanted to see enough of each City to be able to determine if a return visit was of interest.
We took advantage of some of the many shore excursions offered but mostly scheduled private tours. We created quite a robust schedule and in retrospect it ...