We had sailed on the Jade in the Med before, but totally different ports, excepting Malta. But we loved Malta so this was a good fit for us. Embarkation was painless. The sailaway through Venice was amazing. We had an aft cabin so had a perfect view. Our cabin steward, Gede, was attentive and took care of our requests promptly. We took all of our shore excursions from NCL, and with a few ...
This was a wonderful cruise with a great itinerary. Our favorite ports were Santorini Greece and Dubrovnik Croatia. Our excursion in Dubrovnik (Game of Thrones Tour) was unreal! We thoroughly enjoyed the food, service, and entertainment on the ship. Our room was amazing and our steward, Dino, was a delight. We would absolutely consider cruising on the Jade again.
This cruise was taken on ...
NCL isn't for everyone. Some people may love it. For others it's like a nightmare.
Find below some observations:
Atrium often too loud with music - why should I need to be shouting to make my voice heard when speaking to guest services?
Music everywhere all the time: why is this necessary? Many pple dont like it - e.g. Spinnaker lounge pple sitting reading relaxing. Not only is music not ...
My wife and I LOVE cruising...this is our fourth cruise and the first on the Jade. Sadly, it did not live up to our expectations, possibly because of our previous two cruises on the beautiful, efficient, friendly Epic.
The Good: We liked the style of balcony cabin which seemed more roomy. In addition, the cabin crew were warm, friendly and efficient. The embarkation and disembarkation were as ...
The balcony cabin for 3 was very disappointing .When the 3rd bed was lowered from the ceiling [for around 15 hours each day] access to the balcony, sofa, mirror ,table and hair dryer were either blocked or .impeded.I hit my head several times when trying to navigate my way around .
The food in the main restaurants was bland ,uninteresting and never hot .Coffee was available only as an extra and ...
This cruise was chose based on the great itinerary. Weather was great for this time of year in almost every port. Having cruised with NCL before I enjoy freestyle cruising, however this time around NCL left a bit to be desired. We stayed in cabin 10658 with three adults. Sofa folds out to a third "bed", however if you are an average size adult your legs and feet will hang off the end of the ...
We chose this cruise because of the ship, cost & itinerary.
We were on the Jade earlier this year and enjoyed it so much we thought we would try this one-off itinerary which took us to some new destinations. This was the first half of the Winter Re-positioning Cruise as the Jade was on its way to Tampa via Barcelona, etc.
We spent a few days in Venice before the cruise and another in ...
We chose this cruise more than a year early because it went to several ports we had not been to and that we wanted to see. Also the Jade continued on as a trans-Atlantic cruise to Tampa. Unfortunately the itinerary was changed after we booked.
Our biggest complaint is that there was little to no port information given on-board in advance. In Civitavecchia we were required to take a bus far ...
We chose this cruise as we were going with friends who had not cruised before (we have cruised twice both with Celebrity) and as she works in a school we were limited to school holidays. The itinerary was good and we enjoyed all the ports that we stopped at particularly Zadar and Kotor which were both stunning. Especially the approach to Kotor which was magical.
Our cabins were 5544 and ...
This was our 3rd NCL cruise in the last 5 years and indeed the 2nd on the Jade. The funny thing is that we returned to the Jade after finding that the Epic was too big and lacked the personal touch only to find that the Jade had now lost that personal touch as well.
Food: The buffet which we had so enjoyed had less to offer and was operating far less hours. Smoked salmon had become a salmon ...