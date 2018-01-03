This cruise was sort of rescheduled from the Norwegian Joy back in January 2021 which was canceled, then we switched to the Gem sailing out of the Dominican Republic, which was itself canceled, whereupon we switched to the Joy and then it was replaced by the Gem. To be honest, with all that's been going on in the world, we didn't know if this cruise would sail, either. We got our COVID test two ...
We love the Gem and have been cruising on it annually for the past couple of years. We like the size of the ship, the amenities, especially the Great Outdoors the covered patio off of the back of deck 12 and the fact that it sails out of NYC. However, this year, because Norwegian moved around all their cruises and introduced more January and February sailings of their larger ships we were unable ...
We chose this cruise because of its port, we wanted a carrebeian cruise but also wanted to spend time in New York so we chose the Gem to get what we wanted. I was not impressed with the welcome partly because we arrived late in the afternoon and they were rushing to get people on board then delayed leaving port for 1 1/2 hours. My wife and i are experienced cruisers, have sailed with carnival, ...
We went to visit our son living in New York and chose to include a getaway to warmer climes, hence the Gem.
The checkin and embarkation process(as well as the subsequent disembarkation) was short staffed, chaotic and made me think that this was what Ellis Island must have been like. Bags were very late to the stateroom.
Our overall impression of the ship was that she was tired and in need ...
The staff was generally helpful and friendly. The food was a disappointment. The service in the Grand at night was overly slow the staff couldn't keep up. During the day for lunch was entirely different. There were wait times but not extreme. The outdoor buffets were excellent. Cagney food was excellent but the wait staff were overloaded and not very attentive. Less of a problem with early dinner ...
While we had some rough weather to start off our cruise the holiday was a great one! From outstanding service, food and atmosphere - we enjoyed our Anniversary Cruise. Would highly recommend this cruise line. Specialty dining package is amazing. We will come back. Sailing out of New York City was a nice experience - going from frozen to tropics - a great transition. No airport hassels to deal ...
We chose this cruise because the NY port was easy to get to and the dates fit our schedule. Overall, we were very pleased with NCL and would cruise with them again. Getting on board took much longer than it should have (very inefficient process) but everyone was helpful and courteous. Our first two/three days were quite rough but our captain kept us informed and we especially appreciated his ...
We are platinum cruisers with Princess Cruise Lines. The only reason we chose NCL for this cruise was that we didn't have to fly; for this cruise NCL left from NYC and we live 2 hours away. For any other than their Canada-New England cruise, we would have had to fly to an embarkation port for Princess.
If at all possible, in the future we prefer to return to a Princess cruise.
This was my first winter cruise ,likely my last at least out of NY! not anything to do with the GEM or NCL I just prefer the warm weather and feel like you lose those warm days!
The cruise itself had a rough start as the first full sea day was spent in 25-30 waves, I was impressed that the gem handled the rough waters as well as it did. I am blessed to not get sea sick so I wasn't too worried ...
Wanted a longer cruise that left from New York. We enjoyed the city on both sides of the cruise. We left NYC and headed into the big snow storm. Captain and crew did great job keeping us informed and safe.
We had booked this cruise long before the hurricane's forced changes to our itinerary. We were delighted with our ports of call. St Lucia was the most amazing. St Croix remains in need of ...