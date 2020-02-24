"Upon arriving to the pier in the beginning and not seeing the ship already there was a bit of a downer, but due to a large storm there wasn't much to be done about that. When we were finally allowed to get in line..."Read More
world travler
6-10 Cruises
•
Age 60s
Filters
1-10 of 1,645 Caribbean Norwegian Gem Caribbean Cruise Reviews
When arriving to the terminal, NCL has taken the step of having a "free" Covid 19 test preformed on ALL passengers before being allowed to embark. LOL! NCL Gem was amazing, we did the Western Cruise and the food was top notch, the entertainment was awesome, The Duo show, Kinky Boots, The Comedian and much more were ALL AWESOME! The crew is wonderful, we gave out $5 bills & singles to the staff, ...
We just had a fantastic time on this Cruise on the Norwegian GEM out of Miami departing August 29th and wanted to rave about the great job NCL did!!!!
They made us feel safe and sound given their vaccination requirements and CVS testing right there at the dock before being able to board. The staff wore masks and had strict protocols onboard with sanitizing agents and cleaning products to make ...
New terminal is gorgeous and check in , with 100% testing went quickly and smoothly. The crew from the Captain on down seemed really happy to be back at sea. The crew staff were all very helpful in attending to your needs. The buffet was "self serve" and it seemed to be business as usual. No special "pandemic conditions" after we got underway. The only exceptions were the crew were masked and ...
My wife and I cruised on the Norwegian Gem from 8/15 to 8/22/21. This review reflects our experience: we felt safe and had a fantastic time. I strongly recommend this Norwegian cruise!
This was the first NCL cruise out of Miami in over a year. We picked this cruise for several reasons. Firstly, it was our 30th wedding anniversary. We cruised NCL for our honeymoon and for our 10-year, but it had ...
We decided to take a last-minute cruise out of Miami on the Gem. This was the first sailing after Covid. I have to say that the process of Embarkment was excellent! The ship although old was very clean and well maintained. It is a smaller ship, so getting from one end to the other was fairly easy. The staff was amazing, and the specialty dining was definitely worth it. I would go on this ship ...
Just got off the Gem today. What a wonderful cruise! In no particular order, here are my observations after a very satisfying week! Let me preface this by saying we were in The Haven and so were able to skip many of the usual lines and were escorted to our dinners and excursions. Let me tell you, that once you go Haven, you will never want to go back. But enough of that...
1) Pre-board ...
NCL Gem Review 3/6/2020 through 3/16/2020
Sorry, this is a long one.
I almost did not write it. I mean with so many more serious things on our minds lately. But then I thought, this cruise was exceptional and maybe people need to hear that.
4 Adults in the Garden Villa Suite 14000.
Both my husband and I are platinum plus latitude members.
We had booked an H3 months prior but once ...
Enjoyed restaurants especially La Bistro had 2 excellent experiences there. Loved the ship size felt lines were not as long as on Escape and Breakaway. Cabin space small compared to other ships especially since we had a family size one. Our family size ocean view cabin on the Escape was such an impressive experience that we were expecting the same on the Gem. Also no lower deck outdoor space to ...
The itinerary and the place of embarkation. the ports we visited would of been nice to stay longer. I enjoyed the anytime djnner. My inside cabin steward was great. Always spoke and always used the first name to say hello. I think that I will cruise again out of New York and will cruise with Norwegian many more. The cruise was a great time to meet new people and a time to enjoy the cruise with ...
Just returned on Friday. The ship is the perfect size. We had very smooth seas. The specialty restaurants were hit or miss. First time to Cagney it was extremely crowded but service was good. Next visit we waited over an hour for entree. We cancelled our third visit. LeBistro was always good. Husband had Escargot . Said it was delicious. I favor their lamb chops. Moderno was good and salad bar ...