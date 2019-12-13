"We chose this cruise because it has been many years since we have taken a ‘smaller’ big ship. The Florida overnight was a big draw for us so we could take our time in Orlando. We also were able to see a..."Read More
trumpetfish55
10+ Cruises
•
Age 50s
Filters
1-10 of 750 Bahamas Norwegian Gem Bahamas Cruise Reviews
We traveled on this Ship about 3 years ago, had free specialty dining and 3rd passenger free, which worked very well, and the entertainment was so good, that we wonted to go back. This time the cruise was so different.
Everything went wrong from day 1. NCL is to be blamed for causing a huge traffic in Manhattan by scheduling 2 cruise ship sailing on the same day. It took us 3 hours to ...
I chose this cruise because I had to use a weeks vacation before year end and we received a very good price.
Overall the cruise and ship was very nice.
Cons:
Embarkation in NYC was terrible. the lines were very long with 2 security check points check in agents.
Disappointed with NCL MDR selections, no lobster, no shrimp meals, no shrimp cocktail, no prime rib. no tenderloin etc. ...
I was really looking forward to escaping the cold. Great Stirrup Cay, sounded wonderful. I had been on the Gem before and loved that I would know my way around. I decided to go cheap on the cabin this time and book an inside cabin. I was surprised by how much shelves, drawers, closets etc. there was to unpack all my things. I always use a shoe organizer to store all my bathroom necessities. I did ...
We loved the Gem and had looked forward to returning, unfortunately, this will likely be one of our last Norwegian cruises due to the following:
1. Boarding/embarkation took about 2 to 2.5 hours. Spoke with other frequent cruisers and confirmed that this was the worse wait time. Our particular agent was grumpy.
2. Quality of food has decreased. Meats were usually overcooked and tough to ...
We chose this cruise because it has been many years since we have taken a ‘smaller’ big ship. The Florida overnight was a big draw for us so we could take our time in Orlando. We also were able to see a satellite launch, one of the best cruise experiences ever. We like NCL with the freestyle experience.
The embarkation was chaotic because 2 NCL ships were in port. As suite guests we could ...
This was my second time on the Gem with a group of friends and my mom. It took a while to get on the ship on embarkation day, but that's only because the Bliss was there too.
I've only been on the Gem so far, but I really love this ship. I like the size since it's easy to get around. There are plenty of food options and places to relax.
Luz was a very talented cruise director, I was ...
Had a wonderfully relaxing vacation on the Gem. Our cabin 9158 balcony was kept immaculately clean by our terrific steward, Victor! We had plenty of room and enjoyed spending time on the balcony during sailaway and once we reached warmer weather. We visited Cocoa Beach by shuttle (thru NCL) from the port, dropped off by the surf shop. There were clean bathrooms and a short stroll to the ...
I choose this cruise because a friend won the trip. We were treated well because we were Casino cruisers, so our embarkment was quick and painless! We ate when we got on the ship at OSheehan's and the food was not very good. The portions for the appetizers were small and although we could have ordered more they were not good enough to want to. I understand about why there are not straws, but it is ...
My travel agent suggested it as a good first time cruise to see if we would like to go on a cruise. It was perfect. We chose to leave from New York because we live here and I didn't want to fly.
Embarkation was pretty easy just waited in a queue for 1/2 hour. We had a snack at O'Sheehan's pure bar food. My chicken wings were just what I needed but my mother's Irish American Stew, was ...
We love, love, love the Gem and her staff and crew, and as usual they did not disappoint us. We are suite travelers (aft penthouse, no Haven on Gem). Having been on the Gem many times for us it was old home week with greetings from all of the staff and crew we have come to know and love. This is one of the things that keep us coming back.
We have done this itinerary many times and usually only ...