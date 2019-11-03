"12 Day Mediterranean cruise on the Epic, Barcelona RT. My main criticism of this cruise was the Epic as a cruise ship. Having a friend who sailed on the Epic's maiden voyage and she giving it a less than sterling..."Read More
First I would like to say the crew on Norwegian epic was wonderful!! Waited a year and a half just to go on my first cruise with Norwegian. We booked excursions for every port. We were so excited ! We enjoyed all our excursions until our last one to Florence and Pisa. That was the worst experience I’ve ever had on an excursion on any cruise. The tour guide was rude, she constantly put down Pisa ...
I choose this cruise because of its ports of call, despite my negative overall impression of NCL from a prior cruise (more later). This cruise confirmed my previous nehative impressions but I was more imrpessed with NCL's positives. I think senior NCL execs are making some very poor decisions.
My experieince is tempered by the fact I choose a Haven cabin. Haven gives cruises some nice perks, ...
We sailed the Epic for the first time. It was our third Norwegian cruise. We had sailed the Escape in 2018 and this is also a big ship, but I don't think it was at full capacity. The Epic had 4,100 people on board. The elevators were always crowded. It was difficult to find a seat in the Garden Cafe for breakfast or lunch. Our balcony stateroom was too narrow with only room for one person to ...
Cabin was as expected. Steward very nice and considerate. Room service prompt, food good delivery cost of $8 for 24 hr. Service was reasonable. Did not want to spend a great amount of money as i am recently widowed and was trying to watch my costs. I have so much more i could say like i was abandoned in rome, had to pay taxi 200euros to drive me to the port as fast as possible (he made a 2 hr ...
12 Day Mediterranean cruise on the Epic, Barcelona RT. My main criticism of this cruise was the Epic as a cruise ship. Having a friend who sailed on the Epic's maiden voyage and she giving it a less than sterling review I can now understand why.
This ship would be ideal for children, teens, and adults who enjoy all the water features on this ship except all that ...
This was my third time on the Epic and I still enjoy the ship, particularly the comfy chairs on the pool deck by the table tennis tables that don't seem to get discovered by anyone else until the end of the cruise!
We were beset with worse weather than normal and this meant that we had to skip Malta, but they turned it into a sea day and added Athens the next day instead. That was an impressive ...
I chose this cruise as a short getaway. As this is a mega-ship and relatively modern I was expecting something great. Unfortunately it was a let down in almost all areas.
The ship itself is in very poor shape. The outside is rusty and the crew were white-washing the hull when we were docked. The carpeting is threadbare in many areas, particularly the theatre and lounges. The furniture in most ...
We chose this cruise to see as much as possible on a short trip. First mistake NEVER board in Rome. The port is a hole, the train serving it has no luggage space and when we arrived at the port the lifts were out of order so everyone struggled with suitcases, prams etc up and down stairs. The transportation buses were old and cramped and again very little space for bags and no porters.
We were ...
Recommended by a travel agent. Cabin was for a handicapped person, which meant after a shower the entire bathroom floor was wet! Yuck!
Shore tours were very expensive for what you got, not very informative, and poorly executed. Take a Scenic or Viking river cruise to find informative shore tours, these were a bust and mostly self-guided. What a rip.
The bed wasn't particularly ...
Ports of call where the reason I selected the ship. I didn't explore Barcelona as much as I would have liked due to jet lag. I didn't know that I could have selected the port to start my cruise. Had I known this, I would have started in Rome to have extra time there. This should be advertised better.
The epic ship was ok. Since it was November, it was too cold for the pool. Norwegian ...