Bermuda Norwegian Breakaway Bermuda Cruise Reviews

4.5 / 5.0
Editor Rating
3613 reviews
2 Awards
Martini tasting on board the ship
The Sea Lion adventure in Cozumel
Sunset on the Norwegian Breakaway passing east of Cuba
Glow party.
Cruiser Rating
3.7
Average
1180 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money

1-10 of 1,180 Bermuda Norwegian Breakaway Bermuda Cruise Reviews

Jazz cruise

Review for Norwegian Breakaway to Bermuda

User Avatar
jazzshow
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

I choice this cruise for the jazz promotion. The ship is beautiful and there were plenty of restaurants. Getting on and off ship was smooth. I did not like this ship for jazz shows. Venues are too small for that kind of activity with so many people. The worst part was the cabin. We had a balcony and a pull out bed for 3rd person. Not worth the money for a balcony. Rooms look like they are chopped ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2017

Despite hurricanes and choppy seas, we had a great time.

Review for Norwegian Breakaway to Bermuda

User Avatar
Mairzy Doats
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We chose the cruise because we found out we had CruiseNext deposits expiring in November. We had taken this cruise about 3 years ago and thought it would be fun to do it again. Personally, we like embarking from NYC since our son lives there so we get a mini visit with him on both ends of the cruise. Embarkation in New York was the fastest we have ever experienced. We went through security ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2017

Cabin Type: Aft-Facing Balcony Stateroom

Bathrooms Broken Everyday Breakaway 9/17- 9/24

Review for Norwegian Breakaway to Bermuda

User Avatar
casca823
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

i just went on the Breakaway from NYC to Bermuda 9/17 to 9/24....everyday for the first 5 days bathrooms on our end of ship (12 deck ,aft section) would not flush. Norrwegian cruise line could care less about the inconvience of its customers...! As of now i would recomend going to any other Cruise line...! Most of crew were excelent, some had attitudes in the early am...since i had to ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2017

Cabin Type: Family Balcony Stateroom

Turn the boat around!!

Review for Norwegian Breakaway to Bermuda

User Avatar
crazycruiser71
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Took this cruise with my mom and 2 sisters. Stayed in side by side staterooms. My third cruise, sailed on Norwegian Jade in January. This is a much larger ship. Took some time to get used to the size. Departed NYC for Bermuda and had a rough couple of first days. Overcast and rough seas compliments of Hurricane Jose. Arrived in Bermuda on time but were VERY disappointed when the ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2017

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Balcony Stateroom

Bermuda Love

Review for Norwegian Breakaway to Bermuda

User Avatar
DevinMarie
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

We sailed the Breakaway in Feb 2016 with our kids and then decided to take a cruise ourselves.. We picked Bermuda due to having 3 days on land so we thought it was a great mixture.. The seas were very rough in the beginning so there were many sick passengers. We planned ahead just in case and used the Patch for motion sickness which worked perfect. We splurged and stayed on the Spa level which ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2017

Cabin Type: Spa Balcony Stateroom

So much good all overshadowed

Review for Norwegian Breakaway to Bermuda

User Avatar
B-lo-G-Lo
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We enjoy cruising but really love the destinations. I realize weather can be unpredictable and things change in order to keep the passengers safe. Safety first. Our stay in Bermuda was cut short by 24 hours because of the hurricanes???? All the weather maps we saw showed that our route would have been even further away from any remains of Hurricane Jose if we had left as scheduled the ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2017

I loved it!

Review for Norwegian Breakaway to Bermuda

User Avatar
sati91
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

I read many negative comments about this cruise prior to the sailing and I wasn't sure if I had made the right choice, but I can tell you i had a great time. Yes, some areas are more crowdy and some restaurant services are slower than the others but there are over 4000 people on the boat! The staffs are friendly and helpful and food was definitely better than other cruise lines. I highly recommend ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2017

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Traveled with children

Not near as bad as most of the reviews I read!

Review for Norwegian Breakaway to Bermuda

User Avatar
Patty Pat
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We were with a special interest cruise. I would not choose to cruise in hurricane season, but that is when the group was going so we did. We knew if would be an adventure. We left on September 17th, out of NYC. Embarkation was a breeze. We ate a good breakfast at our hotel so we could just relax in the shade with some cocktails, waiting for our room to be ready. Our room was ready by 1:30, which ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2017

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Breakup with Breakaway

Review for Norwegian Breakaway to Bermuda

User Avatar
patjosaphs
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

My main complaint is that the captain announced that we would only spend 2 days in Bermuda instead of 3 days. He said that because of Hurricane Jose we would have to travel along the east side of Bermuda on the way back to avoid Jose. This was told to us on Tuesday morning. We traveled back along the east coast of Bermuda and the waters were smooth. No sign of Jose at all. There was an ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2017

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Special Occasion choose the Haven

Review for Norwegian Breakaway to Bermuda

User Avatar
Fansea Shell
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We loved NCL so much we booked the same ship, same stateroom but a different location. Due to Hurricane Jose we had to leave Bermuda a day early. The Captain always had our safety in mind and other than a few rocky moments, we felt safe. If you're looking to celebrate a milestone I would suggest booking the Haven. Once you travel that way, you'll never want to stay in a different area. When ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2017

Find a Norwegian Breakaway Cruise from AU$872

