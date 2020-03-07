"We chose this cruise because it fit our schedule and the ports. I was hesitant because of the size of the ship and the amount of people on board. I was surprised because even with 4000 people, it really never felt..."Read More
I will never go on a NCL ever again after the experience my boyfriend and I had. We did get a good price because we booked it two weeks before our sail date. However, it was not worth what we paid. One of the only things we enjoyed was seeing the stand-up comedians and a comedic magician in the Breakaway Theater. They were both very talented and amusing. As for the things we did not like...when we ...
I have been on few cruises with RCL, Carnival before, and this is my first time with NCL, the experience with NCL is the lowest I must say.
Highlights:
- Smooth Embarkation
- Great service by most Restaurant staff
- Clean Ship
Lowlights:
- Poor quality of buffet at Garden Cafe and low quality food at some restaurants similar to those at University canteens but with more ...
We chose this cruise for a 65 birthday occasion, and for snorkelling. This is our 10th cruise (all but one Norwegian) and we’re looking forward to it. Paid extra for Vibe, and then suffered from lack of service. First two days closed (but that was the weather). I understand th ere is “no refunds for weather” but really, when you pay over $400 that is too much for like max 6 hours use. Also ...
We had a fabulous time on board the Breakaway. The ship is beautiful. There is so much to do. Great shows, comedy club, live bands, games, movies, pub, dining. And lots of daily activities to participate in, if you choose. We loved the Manhatten Room, Ocean Blue and La Cucina for dinners. The stateroom was great! Comfy beds and pillows. The wait staff were terrific. Our cabin steward was ...
1st time cruise
Waited in extreme long lines to tender off and on the ship,Over 2 hours each way.
I feel we should have been compensated because lf lack of enough tenders to get us off the Ship. Leaving us with little time in each port
It was my understanding with the price we paid we would get Steak and lobster .. The lobster was a additional charge /same for crab legs.
Most ...
Due to having to use tenders, one port was canceled. At the other two, it took hours to re-board. The cruise director did a TERRIBLE job of communicating in Cozumel. Yes, there were a lot of ships which I understand makes it more congested. However, they refused to communicate over the loudspeakers as to how we were to disembark on the tenders, leading to mass confusion. It took us 4 hours to get ...
My parents took us on this cruise as a way to introduce us to one of their favorite past times. While it wasn’t flawless, it was incredible and we cannot wait to cruise again!
HIGHLIGHTS: staff, beautiful ship, fun atmosphere, cabin
LOWLIGHTS: leaving :(
The first two days of the trip were rough seas. The ship’s staff did everything they could to help make us comfortable. 4/5 of us did ...
We chose this cruise mostly due to it's economical price. But, also it fit into our schedule and after 2 cruises on another line we thought we would give Norwegian another try.
We really liked Port Canaveral. It had good baggage service, the signage was easy to follow, and the Customer service reps were friendly and helpful. The Boarding process went smoothly as well.
Once we found where ...
The food in the 3 main complimentary dinning rooms took a trip in the wrong direction since our last NCL cruise aboard the Epic 3 years ago. Not only; the food that was offered, but the preparation of it took a couple of steps down the ladder. Much of it was over done and lacked in flavor. We ate in three specialty dining restaurants Ocean Blue, Moderno, and
Le Bistro. These restaurants were all ...
Very disappointed with this cruise. The people that worked on the ship were the rudest people ever. With that being said our cabin steward Jason was AWESOME!! The room was ok the. They did an excellent job keeping our hands washed and ship clean. We are over the age of 18 and we visited deck 16 H2O Spice bar everyday. The bar was not opened until 2:00 everyday and they closed at 5:00 everyday due ...