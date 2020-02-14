Norwegian are supposedly making a Covid comeback and I have just returned from a week on the Norwegian Jade from Athens. Norwegian was always one of my favourite cruise lines and i have sailed on the Norwegian Jade many times previously however, this time i think the word Jade was appropriate as it was all a bit jaded. Whilst i mention things that have been long gone and stripped out the product ...
We just returned from a 7 day cruise of the Greek isles on Norwegian Jade. Overall it was a excellent cruise.
The Covid protocols were relatively easy. You get tested for Covid before boarding (results in 20 minutes) and tested again the last evening of the cruise. The crew were excellent and very happy to be working again. They said this was only the second cruise since they re-started. ...
looked a decent price for a solo, originally 20 nights it was reduced to 17 nights with a promised 25% reduction and a 25% off the next booking - problems with a refit lead to the reduced cruise nights
the rearranged flights meant that ncl put me up in a hotel for one night at fumicino airport. I had to arrange my own transfers to be refunded later which was odd as I was greeted at the airport ...
Wow.. This was a ridiculous experience. First a couple days before sailing from Rome, we received notice that our trip was postponed by a few days.. and 4 ports were removed. Well, we were supposed to board a flight to Rome on Feb. 8 with sailing on the 11th. Now we were sailing late evening on the 14th and 4 major ports were taken away. No advance notice.. NCL said we had the option to cancel ...
Almost a year before the cruise, we started researching what was available to visit countries that were a part of our ancient history. Time in Israel was a primary consideration. The initial 21 day Mediterranean cruise was our choice which we booked in February 2019 and booked our air-fare shortly after.
And the dollar-coaster ride began.
Between February and July there were three price ...
I like cruising and was basically looking for places where I have never been before . I did enjoy most of the ports , loved activities , basketball, games , shows , spa salon and food . Met lots of interesting people from all over the world. Played and won deal or not deal game( one of my favourites) . Went to most of dance classes , where Dan and Bianca where instructors, laughter during their ...
This cruise was supposed to visit Athens and Rhodes before going through the Suez Canal. Due to the refurbishment of the ship in Marseilles running over time, NCL cancelled the Mediterranean part of the cruise, and offered those who had booked a full refund if they wanted to cancel, or a 25% refund plus a 25% off voucher for a future cruise if they decided to go ahead with the trip. We did the ...
We booked this cruise 18 months before the sail date. The itinerary was great and included many bucket list places for us. Several months after we booked, we found out the ship was going into a major renovation/dry dock. We debated canceling but the itinerary had so many of our bucket list places it was too good to pass up. A few months before sailing, we were advised our 21 day cruise was ...
Just recently returned from NCL Spirit cruise that was suppose to be 21 days from Rome-Dubai, leaving on Feb. 11. This was changed because the ship was being refurbished and it was not ready. New date Feb. 14. We were not notified until 5 days before sailing, after we were in route to spend a few days in Rome. Because of this there were 4 ports that were deleted. They offered $300 for flight ...
Big mistake.
We weren't told at the time of booking that the ship was being refurbished but thought at least things will be updated. Nice.
Well the toilets didn't work on the first day and few, if any, restrooms in the public areas were available. The toilets worked intermittently for the first few days.
Our cabin's heating/air conditioning worked intermittently as well.
We stayed ...