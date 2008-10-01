Review for Norwegian Jade to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

Sept. 29 to Oct. 9 was our 14th cruise with NCL. At first, we were not planning to do this cruise since we were going on the cruise that goes to Alexander, Egypt but our friend, whose pin name is "Heinbloed" on cc told us that the Black Sea cruise would be better. And it was one of the best cruises we took because of the itinerary, meeting cc members from our roll call, the excursions and ...