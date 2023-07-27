What Are Cruise Critic Readers Saying?

On Cruise Critic's message boards, readers are acutely tuned into what may -- or may not -- be happening with this issue.

Those set to sail on Explora's maiden voyage -- many of whom are already in Europe -- are understandably frustrated that their cruise vacation won't be going ahead. In the absence of hard information, speculation is filling the void.

For those scheduled to sail MSC Euribia in the coming weeks and months, being the only other ship identified besides Explora I is worrying. However, as some posters have noted, the scope of the danger the loss of this certification by Paroc poses is still as yet undetermined.

"No one knows specifics yet but it could be as simple as misapplication of a certification label, or panel failure at 1 degree less than required," writes Heartgrove.

They have to find out what caused the failure on the most recent test and trace back the change to the batch it was introduced to," writes Brighton Line. "I assume this product's previous testing to this passed so they have good products installed and bad products installed. Heck a ship might even have both from two different production runs."

"If it is indeed a failure of the material to meet the fire code requirements, there would be a minute possibility that the affected ships would need to remove one panel for testing, and go from there, writes chengkp75, a poster who's extensive maritime background is often called upon on Cruise Critic's message boards.

"Even if the panels failed a fire test, unless it was by a significant amount, the only result would be a notation on the ship's class that the panels need to be renewed "as soon as practicable", usually mentioning during scheduled dry dock periods."