What Should You Do If Your Cruise Line Cancels Your Cruise

(Updated 1:26 p.m. EDT) Hundreds of thousands of travelers have been affected by the global travel restrictions that began back in March, imposed as a result of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, as countries around the world continue to place restrictions on leisure and business travel in an effort to curb the effects of the virus.

With the majority of the world's cruise lines temporarily suspending operations into the summer and beyond and countries still restricting the arrival of cruise ships and travelers, it can be difficult to know what to do, particularly if your voyage winds up being the victim of ongoing cancelations.

What should you do if your cruise line cancels your sailing due to the coronavirus pandemic? Here is our list of tips to help you through:

Consult Our Resources

Don't Phone the Cruise Line

Under normal circumstances, a canceled cruise would be a good reason to phone the cruise line. Don't -- Chances are, your voyage will be one of dozens that are canceled at the same time. Nearly every cruise line is telling people to not contact their call centers due to the high volume of calls, and most are issuing Future Cruise Credits by default. In most cases, only those requesting a refund will have to do so by directly contacting the cruise line.

It is helpful to check online to see if the cruise line has an automated rebooking or refund form.

If you used a travel adviser, have them handle the details on your behalf -- though be aware that many agents are as overwhelmed as the cruise lines are at this moment, and rebooking, refunds or future cruise credits may take some time to be issued.

Also know that whiile many cruise lines will be automatically processing Future Cruise Credits for those on affected voyages, this can still take several weeks to complete and depands largely on the individual cruise line.

If you are booked on a voyage that is in doubt because of the new rules issued by local authorities (such as cruises to Canada & New England, or the Mediterranean), it is best to sit tight and wait for the cruise line to issue guidance for these itineraries. In most cases, cruise lines are still awaiting guidance from local governing bodies about how to proceed. For the meantime, no news is good news.

Consider What You Want -- And What Your Cruise Line is Offering

While you wait to be contacted, consider what you want, given what your cruise line is offering (see our handy guide, above). Do you want a future cruise credit, or are you interested in rebooking immediately on a new voyage? Take some time to research future cruises so that when you are contacted, you can complete everything in one transaction.

Understand That More Changes Are Possible

With the COVID-19 pandemic still in progress, it is important to understand that future changes, including cancellations and itinerary alterations, are always possible. Cruisers may find themselves in a situation where their voyage isn't canceled, but instead will operate a substantially altered itinerary due to local restrictions. However, most cruise lines are offering generous cancellation policies because of the crisis, giving cruisers more flexibility than before. Take advantage of that.