American Cruise Lines Makes the History of America Come Alive

Sailing the Cumberland River aboard American Cruise Lines' American Serenade (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

This "Tennessee Rivers" itinerary is new for American Cruise Lines. Running from Nashville to Chattanooga (or reverse), it calls on Paducah, Kentucky; Savannah, Tennessee; Florence, Alabama; and Decatur, Alabama. Each stop is famous in its own right. Paducah is known for its antiques and quilting, while Savannah is famed for its Civil War battle sites and its proliferation of catfish. Florence is the birthplace of famed musician W.C. Handy and is a center for music production to this day.

American Cruise Lines makes exploring these places easy, thanks to its fleet of three branded motorcoaches that travel with the ship on its route. ACL offers a complimentary local bus loop in most ports of call, along with premium shore excursions that can be purchased for a reasonable price -- between $20 and $195 on our particular itinerary, with most coming in well under $100 per person.

American Cruise Lines' has its own fleet of branded motorcoaches that follow its vessels around (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

I'll be completely honest: This isn't a region of the world I've been to before, and it's not one I'd come to on a standard "land vacation". Most probably don't plan to spend a week in Paducah or Decatur, but this new itinerary is a fascinating look at a region that is every bit as compelling as the more-famous Mississippi next door.

And while the Tennessee might not be the Mississippi, passage along it is every bit as dramatic as Twain's classic tales of riverboating -- something I really only know from reading Twain and watching shows like Disney's Adventures of Huck Finn as a kid. There's something eerie and dramatic about hearing crickets and frogs and gosh-knows-what at night along the Tennessee river, while thunder rolls in the distance and dark storm clouds build up dramatically over the lit, cozy interior of the ship.

The National Civil War Cemetery at Shiloh, Tennessee. (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

It's also a region of sharp contrasts. We sailed through one of the most vicious lightning storms I've ever seen during our evening departure from Savannah, that also occurred during a Tornado Watch, but also enjoyed a soothing -- dare we say romantic -- departure from Nashville that was whisper-quiet and bathed in amber light from the setting sun, while enjoying a glass of wine up on deck.

Those contrasts extend on-shore, too. This is The South. It is bathed in stereotypes, both accurate and inaccurate, oft-overshadowed by its bloody Civil War history and an uncomfortable relationship with slavery that endures to this day. This region is conservative and religious. Shops close on Sundays. Billboards scream, "JESUS is LORD" in tall black letters.

ACL's "Tennessee Rivers" itinerary explores the heartland of America (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

There are troubles, too. A drive through Hardin County, Tennessee on the way to the Shiloh Military Park, where one of the bloodiest battles of the Civil War was fought, makes one think that meth might be a bit of an issue in the community, where the local paper's rental ads state "NO PETS/NO CRACK." Better times, if there ever were any, are clearly behind many communities here.

Yet in the middle of all of this is one of the region's most beloved institutions, Hagy's Catfish Hotel Restaurant. It's been serving up catfish, shrimp and other regional specialties since the 1930s, and had a huge line of folks waiting to be seated during our Sunday afternoon visit, despite its location about 7 miles off the highway, seemingly in the middle of nowhere. Service is friendly and down-home, and the catfish are piled high on plates in front of our group.

Downtown Paducah, Kentucky, at sunset. (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

Ditto Paducah, Kentucky -- a quiet town that has an unusual proliferation of cool shops, unique bars and lounges, and events. During our visit, posters promoted the "Cars and Cigars" event happening that Saturday evening, and some shops proudly displayed Pride flags.

More proof you can't judge a book by its cover.