Virgin Voyages Reveals New Perks for RockStar Suite Cruise Experience

(3:25 p.m. EDT) -- Virgin Voyages has revealed a slew of new perks available to passengers booked in its cruise ships' RockStar Suites. A nod to Virgin's origins in the music industry, 15 Mega RockStar Suites -- broken into Massive Suites, Fab Suites, Posh Suites and Gorgeous Suites -- come with everything from backstage entertainment access to express boarding. And now there's more.
The new offerings are as follows:
A dedicated hair and makeup crew can be available upon request for suite occupants
Unlimited complimentary alcoholic and specialty beverages in all bars and eateries onboard, plus a free personalized bottomless in-room bar
Complimentary access to Redemption Spa's thermal suite, which includes a hydrotherapy pool, mud room, salt room, cold plunge pools and quartz beds
Complimentary laundry service
The option to curate bespoke activities, from foodie experiences to private tours of local landmarks, in any port of call
Upgraded premium Wi-Fi with streaming
In addition to these newly released perks, Mega RockStar Suite passengers are also entitled to previously revealed benefits, including:
RockStar Agent support from time of booking to the end of the voyage
Backstage access to onboard entertainment, restaurants and more
Private luxury transfers to and from the ship
An exclusive express pathway to the ship during embarkation
Access to Richard's Rooftop, a VIP private club for suite passengers only
Access to an exclusive VIP area at The Beach Club at Bimini
A wardrobe team to help unpack and repack
Complimentary pressing service
Nightly express swimsuit drying service
Premium linens and a plush European king bed
Upgraded bath amenities
Scarlet Lady is the first adults-only ship for new cruise line Virgin Voyages; it's expected to set sail out of Miami beginning in 2020.