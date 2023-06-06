Virgin Voyages Reveals New Perks for RockStar Suite Cruise Experience

(3:25 p.m. EDT) -- Virgin Voyages has revealed a slew of new perks available to passengers booked in its cruise ships' RockStar Suites. A nod to Virgin's origins in the music industry, 15 Mega RockStar Suites -- broken into Massive Suites, Fab Suites, Posh Suites and Gorgeous Suites -- come with everything from backstage entertainment access to express boarding. And now there's more.

The new offerings are as follows:

A dedicated hair and makeup crew can be available upon request for suite occupants

Unlimited complimentary alcoholic and specialty beverages in all bars and eateries onboard, plus a free personalized bottomless in-room bar

Complimentary access to Redemption Spa's thermal suite, which includes a hydrotherapy pool, mud room, salt room, cold plunge pools and quartz beds

Complimentary laundry service

The option to curate bespoke activities, from foodie experiences to private tours of local landmarks, in any port of call

Upgraded premium Wi-Fi with streaming

In addition to these newly released perks, Mega RockStar Suite passengers are also entitled to previously revealed benefits, including:

RockStar Agent support from time of booking to the end of the voyage

Backstage access to onboard entertainment, restaurants and more

Private luxury transfers to and from the ship

An exclusive express pathway to the ship during embarkation

Access to Richard's Rooftop, a VIP private club for suite passengers only

Access to an exclusive VIP area at The Beach Club at Bimini

A wardrobe team to help unpack and repack

Complimentary pressing service

Nightly express swimsuit drying service

Premium linens and a plush European king bed

Upgraded bath amenities

Scarlet Lady is the first adults-only ship for new cruise line Virgin Voyages; it's expected to set sail out of Miami beginning in 2020.