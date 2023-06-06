  • Write a Review
Virgin Voyages Reveals New Perks for RockStar Suite Cruise Experience

Sarah Gibson
Contributor

(3:25 p.m. EDT) -- Virgin Voyages has revealed a slew of new perks available to passengers booked in its cruise ships' RockStar Suites. A nod to Virgin's origins in the music industry, 15 Mega RockStar Suites -- broken into Massive Suites, Fab Suites, Posh Suites and Gorgeous Suites -- come with everything from backstage entertainment access to express boarding. And now there's more.

The new offerings are as follows:

  • A dedicated hair and makeup crew can be available upon request for suite occupants

  • Unlimited complimentary alcoholic and specialty beverages in all bars and eateries onboard, plus a free personalized bottomless in-room bar

  • Complimentary access to Redemption Spa's thermal suite, which includes a hydrotherapy pool, mud room, salt room, cold plunge pools and quartz beds

  • Complimentary laundry service

  • The option to curate bespoke activities, from foodie experiences to private tours of local landmarks, in any port of call

  • Upgraded premium Wi-Fi with streaming

In addition to these newly released perks, Mega RockStar Suite passengers are also entitled to previously revealed benefits, including:

  • RockStar Agent support from time of booking to the end of the voyage

  • Backstage access to onboard entertainment, restaurants and more

  • Private luxury transfers to and from the ship

  • An exclusive express pathway to the ship during embarkation

  • Access to Richard's Rooftop, a VIP private club for suite passengers only

  • Access to an exclusive VIP area at The Beach Club at Bimini

  • A wardrobe team to help unpack and repack

  • Complimentary pressing service

  • Nightly express swimsuit drying service

  • Premium linens and a plush European king bed

  • Upgraded bath amenities

Scarlet Lady is the first adults-only ship for new cruise line Virgin Voyages; it's expected to set sail out of Miami beginning in 2020.

Updated October 10, 2019
