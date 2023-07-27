(1:30 p.m. BST) – TUI River Cruises will launch a fourth ship in November 2024 which will operate on the River Nile.

Tui Al Horeya, which means "Freedom" in Arabic, will accommodate 145 passengers in 74 cabins and will operate seven-night, all-inclusive round-trip sailings from Luxor from November 2024 to April 2025.

In addition, the group will offer two weekly TUI flights from Gatwick and Manchester direct to Luxor from November 7, as part of the new programme.

"When we started this, we started with two river ships and that was never our long-term ambition," said Chris Hackney, managing director of TUI River Cruises.

"We've got bigger plans. We wanted to do more than that, we wanted to do something a bit different and we've been listening to what our customers are saying and we are delighted to announce that we are going to have a ship that is based on the River Nile.

"It's going to take a lot of the look and feel elements that we have on the other three ships and we're going to reflect it on this ship."