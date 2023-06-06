The most wonderful time of the year is finally here for cruise bargain hunters.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022 deals are making waves, with cheap cruises and enticing bargains galore. Whether you have your heart set on cabin upgrades, free shore excursions, rock bottom fares or all sorts of onboard goodies, Black Friday and Cyber Monday cruise deals are your best bet to snag an irresistible bargain.

As with all holiday sales, the flurry of cruise deals can be overwhelming. But fear not: Cruise Critic’s mission is to round up the best cruise bargains, so you don't have to. Bookmark this space to track Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022 cruise deals that are best for you. We will continuously update the information below as cruise lines announce their sales.

Also, be sure to check out Cruise Critic's deals tool to stay on top of all cruise deals, from last-minute getaways to luxury voyages and everything in between.