Royal Caribbean International's President and CEO Michael Bayley put those fears to rest by declaring on a Facebook post that Sorrento's Pizza onboard Royal Caribbean's fleet will remain a complimentary eatery.

The social media announcement comes two weeks after the cruise line conducted a survey asking passengers: "If Sorrento's Pizza was offered for a fee, would you still dine there?"

Bayley shared the results of RCL's survey, revealing that 80% of the responders opposed paying for pizza, while only 20% said they would still eat at Sorrento's for a fee. "To calm all our pizza lovers: don't worry, we are not charging for pizza," the executive concluded.

The survey included a second question, asking cruisers, "How would Sorrento's Pizza being offered for a fee impact your likelihood to choose Royal Caribbean in the future?" Responders could choose among three options: More likely to choose Royal Caribbean; no impact; and less likely to choose Royal Caribbean.

In his Facebook post, Bayley also addressed the tally of the second question, sharing that 25 percent of responders indicated they would consider other cruise lines.

Currently, Sorrento's Pizza is available for lunch and dinner on 13 of Royal Caribbean's 26 ships. The eatery is found on all Oasis-class (Allure of the Seas, Oasis of the Seas, Harmony of the Seas, Symphony of the Seas and Wonder of the Seas), Quantum-class (Quantum of the Seas, Anthem of the Seas, Ovation of the Seas, Spectrum of the Seas and Odyssey of the Seas) and Freedom-class ships (Freedom of the Seas, Liberty of the Seas and Independence of the Seas)

Additionally, the pizza restaurant is also set to appear on Royal Caribbean's upcoming ships, Icon of the Seas and Utopia of the Seas, which are both scheduled to debut in 2024.