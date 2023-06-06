(1:15 p.m. GMT) -- Regent Seven Seas Cruises newest -- and most luxurious -- cruise ship Seven Seas Splendor will feature in an 8-part behind-the-scenes series, launching on Friday (Jan 27th) -- and featuring Cruise Critic's very own UK Editor.

The documentary -- "Secrets of the World’s Most Expensive Cruise Ship" -- follows Seven Seas Splendor, its passengers and crew on the ship's inaugural Northern Europe season from Iceland to Norway and through the Norwegian Fjords, to Finland, Estonia, and Copenhagen, then on to the Mediterranean.

Each episode deals with a different theme such as how to contend with an unexpected sea day, what it takes to pull off a vows renewal at sea -- and how to ensure Adam Coulter, Cruise Critic UK's Executive Editor, gives the ship the best review possible.