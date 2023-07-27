NCL announced that five-time Latin GRAMMY singer Luis Fonsi has been selected as Norwegian Viva's godfather. A native of San Juan, Fonsi is best-known for his 2017 global chart-topping hit 'Despacito.'

"I am so honored to be named Godfather of NCL’s newest ship, Norwegian Viva, and look forward to sharing her with the amazing people of Puerto Rico, a community that truly represents the spirit of ‘live it up’" said Fonsi. "Growing up on an island, the ocean plays such an important part in my life, and there is nowhere else I’d rather be. Cruising provides such an incredible vacation experience, and I cannot wait to christen this incredible ship and to introduce her to the world."

The naming ceremony will take place Nov. 28 in Miami and will feature a "Live it up!" themed performance with a lineup of Latin entertainers. Fonsi will be joined by fellow artists Paulina Rubio, Pedro Capó and Saturday Night Live cast member Marcello Hernandez. Fonsi will officiate the ceremonial breaking of a champagne bottle on the ship’s bow to bid the vessel and its travelers good fortune.

"Miami, our hometown, is immersed in Latin culture, and we want to celebrate Norwegian Viva’s debut with an infusion of Latin talent headlined by Luis," said Norwegian Cruise Line president David J. Herrera. "As a native Puerto Rican, who is also based in Miami, he brings people together from around the world with his energy, positivity and music, making him the perfect complement to the vibrant energy of Norwegian Viva. We cannot wait for him to join us as we celebrate this milestone moment later this year."