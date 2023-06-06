Princess Announces New, Six-Continent 111-Day 2024 World Cruise Departing North America

(3:44 p.m. EDT) Princess Cruise Line's Island Princess just got an upgrade on its world cruises. The line announced its 2024 World Cruise, which will begin sailing in January 2024 from California and Florida.

The 2024 World Cruise is 111 days long, departing from Fort Lauderdale; a second option, 97 nights, leaves from Los Angeles. Cruisers will visit 27 countries.

"Embarking on a Princess World Cruise to experience the globe's marquis ports and hidden gems, where all the planning is done by the Princess destination experts, easily turns adventurous world travel dreams into a reality," said Deanna Austin, Princess Cruises chief commercial officer. "And with MedallionClass , cruising is effortless, personalized and easy to stay connected from afar to loved ones back home or even to the office."

What is MedallionClass?

A Taste of the 2024 World Cruise Itinerary

The 2024 World Cruise itinerary includes stops in 51 destinations, 27 countries, and six of the world’s seven continents, excluding Antarctica. It also includes 12 maiden World Cruise port of calls in Haifa, Israel; Bali, Indonesia; Crete and Mykonos in Greece; Florence, Naples, and Genoa in Italy; Villefranche, France; Lisbon, Portugal; Agadir, Morocco; Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain; and Bermuda.

An overnight stay will be offered in Dubai, and the itinerary features several late-night calls in 11 ports, including Auckland, Sydney and Abu Dhabi. Visits to 25 UNESCO World Heritage Sites will also give passengers the opportunity to cross off several of the famous sites from their bucket lists, including the Acropolis in Athens and The Port Fortress in Cartagena, Colombia.

As a bonus, passengers will also get unique bragging rights as Island Princess will make a double Equator crossing as it sails across the globe on a journey that will cover 33,000 nautical miles.

Bookings and Rates

Bookings open November 11, 2021, with rates starting at $21,079 per person. Early booking perks are available for anyone who books the 2024 World Cruise by January 31, 2022. Perks include unlimited onboard Wi-Fi, complimentary premier beverage package, paid gratuities, up to a $500 onboard credit and waived cover charges for up to four bookings at any of the Island Princess' specialty dining restaurants.

Roundtrip first-class flights to/from either Los Angeles or Fort Lauderdale will also be included for any suite, Club Class, or mini-suite bookings made by January 31(flights must originate in the U.S. or Canada).

News of the 2024 World Cruise comes shortly after Princess announced it canceled some of its 2022 world cruises aboard the Coral Princess, departing out of Australia and New Zealand.