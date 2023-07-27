P&O Cruises Launches Dedicated Family Zones for Summer 2023 Season, Barbie Mania Sweeps Arvia & Iona

[12:25 p.m. BST] -- P&O Cruises has launched dedicated family zones for the duration of the 2023 summer school holidays on its five family-friendly cruise ships.
Family zones on Arvia, Iona, Britannia, Azura and Ventura feature toys and family activities -- such as colouring competitions -- in addition to each ship’s existing kids clubs and splash areas. A variety of fancy-dress costumes from Rubies Masquerade UK are also available.
On the 5,200-passenger Arvia, the line’s newest ship, family activities also include Mission Control escape room, a high-ropes and mini-golf course and the first at-sea Wallace & Gromit show, "All Hands on Deck!"
In celebration of the big-screen release of "Barbie," retail areas on Arvia and Iona -- in partnership with cruise line retailer Harding+ -- are stocking a range of fuchsia-hued Barbie products.
New toy brands on the line’s Excel-class ships also include Hot Wheels Cars and Keycraft Pocket Money Toys, alongside existing brands, Lego, Jellycat and TY Plush Toys.
Passengers can also step inside a life-size Barbie box (picture above) for a fun photo opportunity.