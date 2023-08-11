  • Write a Review
Norwegian Viva docked in Trieste, Italy (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

Photo Tour: Live from Norwegian Cruise Line's Norwegian Viva in Europe

Senior Editor, News and Features
Aaron Saunders
Published
11 Aug 2023
Read time
2 min read

(8 a.m. EDT) -- If there is one thing that Norwegian Cruise Line is good at, it is continually reinventing the kind of cruise vacation it offers. From the more staid, traditional form of cruising in the 1990's to the "Freestyle" revolution of the early 2000's, Norwegian has never been one to rest on its laurels.

That feeling of continued reinvention was immediately apparent the moment we stepped aboard the line's newest cruise ship, Norwegian Viva, in Trieste, Italy this week, greeted by a mainstream ship experience that feels more upscale than ever before..

Norwegian Viva is big, but not quite as superlative as you might expect from a brand-new ship. Coming in at 142,500 gross tons, the 965-foot-long Norwegian Viva holds just 3,219 passengers at double-occupancy; a far cry from Norwegian's largest ship, the 2015-built Norwegian Escape, which carries 4,266 passengers despite being similarly-sized.

Norwegian Viva in Trieste, Italy on August 9, 2023 (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

Sister-ship to last year's Norwegian Prima (which won Cruise Critic's Editor's Pick Award for Best New Ocean Cruise Ship of 2022), Norwegian Viva isn't reinventing the wheel, though there are some new additions to the ship worth talking about. Chief among these is Beetlejuice: The Musical. A 90-minute adaptation of Tim Burton's iconic 1988 film of the same name, the Broadway musical will be performed in Norwegian Viva's three-story Viva Theatre and Club, though passengers on the first revenue sailings have been informed by Norwegian that the show is not, as yet, ready for passengers.

Originally scheduled to launch in June, Norwegian Viva's debut was pushed back by two months owing to supply chain issues. Cruise Critic boarded its first shakedown cruise -- a brief voyage from Trieste, Italy to Rome (Civitavecchia) -- for a look at what makes Norwegian's newest ship tick.

Norwegian Viva Photo Tour: The Ship in Pictures

Balcony staterooms aboard Norwegian Viva are soothing and well-arranged (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Staterooms have plenty of storage space and power options (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Stateroom bathrooms have attractive decor and great showers (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Stateroom corridors on Norwegian Viva are soothing and elegant (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
One of the most dramatic hydrotherapy pools at sea in the Mandara Spa aboard Norwegian Viva (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Heated thermal loungers overlook the bow of Norwegian Viva in the Mandara Spa (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Popular specialty restaurant Le Bistro gets some impressive decor aboard Norwegian Viva (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Indulge Food Hall on Deck 8 aft offers numerous different cuisines, from BBQ to Indian (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Chicken Tikka in the Indulge Food Hall. Note the iPad-style ordering screens. (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Just off the Metropolitan Bar on Deck 7 is this attractive cigar lounge (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
The Observation Lounge aboard Norwegian Viva (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
The Observation Lounge on Deck 17 forward offers spectacular views and a full bar (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
The Belvedere Bar, Deck 6 Aft, aboard Norwegian Viva (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
The Galaxy Paviion on Deck 17 forward is the place to be for high-tech games (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Rides and attractions in the Galaxy Pavilion come at an additional cost (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Tee Time on Deck 18 offers an elaborate mini-golf course (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
The Vibe Beach Club on Deck 17 aft is an extra-cost option for those looking to kick back and relax (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
A see-thru walkway adorns both sides of Deck 7 aboard Norwegian Viva (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
At La Terrazza (The Terrace), Norwegian Viva's forward promenade deck is transformed into an elegant seating area. (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
There are even binocular podiums aboard Norwegian Viva for long-distance spotting (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

More Norwegian Viva Coverage Coming

Norwegian Prima's striking three-story atrium space is unlike any other at sea (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

Stay tuned to Cruise Critic for more Norwegian Viva coverage. Curious about the ship? Ask us your questions on the Norwegian Cruise Line forum on Cruise Critic, and we'll do our best to answer.

Updated August 11, 2023
