Norwegian Cruise Line Bans Door Decorations

(9:41 a.m. EDT) -- In what it says is an effort to limit fire hazards, Norwegian Cruise Line now prohibits decorations on stateroom doors.

Recent daily programs on some ships warned against the decorating of doors. Photos of the messaging popped up on this Cruise Critic message boards thread.

One announcement reads, "As per safety requirements, stateroom door decorations are strictly prohibited. Your stateroom steward has been instructed to remove and place all decorations inside the room. Thank you for your understanding and compliance with this safety policy."

A Norwegian Cruise Line spokesperson confirmed the new policy for Cruise Critic: "We have often communicated that the safety and security of our guests and crew is always of the utmost importance. As such, we have specific requirements in place, including prohibiting stateroom door decorations, which can be a fire hazard."

On the forums, reader reaction to the new policy change is split. Cruise Critic member kayhil3 supported the change, posting, "I would think I would be a safety hazard in general. Items can end up on the floor and cause a slip or fall to someone. I think its a good call for NCL."

Others are disappointed by the news, stating they find the door decorations fun and useful in finding their staterooms. "I personally like reading the signs along the hallway," said member Sea Legs. "We always hang signs and never cause any damage to the doors. It's also an easy way to find your cabin. It's fun and I've never, ever seen signs falling off and just laying on the floor. Norwegian has bigger things to address other than fun signs on cabin doors."

Speculation on the policy change has ranged from the potential for door decorations to pose a fire hazard, to placing undue stress on the ship's housekeeping staff who are forced to clean up the doors each week for passengers who don't do so themselves.

However, on its website, the cruise line still offers celebration packages that include "decorations set up in your stateroom" on a requested date.

Member CI66774 posted that, "If it's a fire hazard on the outside of the door, it's a fire hazard inside also. Look, NCL is tired of having their housekeepers clean up the messes and the potential damage to the doors. That's why the company is banning it."

Although Norwegian indicated the policy applies to all ships in the fleet, boards members have noted that no such message appeared in recent daily schedules from Norwegian Joy or Norwegian Spirit.

"This ban doesn't appear to be fleetwide at the moment," said member KeithJenner. "Absolutely no mention of it in our dailies, and the staff we have spoken to on the Spirit have all said that there is not a problem with things on the door."