(11:35 a.m. BST) -- MSC Cruises' UK head has confirmed the line will change the current Southampton departures for MSC Virtuosa from summer 2024 to include more mini cruises.

Speaking exclusively to Cruise Critic onboard MSC Cruises' newest ship, MSC Euribia, Antonio Paradiso said demand for mini cruises -- defined as three- to five-night breaks -- was outstripping the longer 10- and 14-night cruises.

Paradiso confirmed the new itineraries for MSC Virtuosa from Southampton would be introduced in peak season -- June and July 2024.

"What has proved very popular this year are the short cruises, so we need to increase the number of them next year," he said.

"That's the quickest way for me to attract new to cruise. I'm seeing the three- four- and five-nighters sold out a few days after they go on sale."

Paradiso said the mini cruises to Cherbourg, Ireland and Amsterdam were attracting a younger age group and, crucially, first-time cruisers.

"I can see there is a certain demographic, especially the younger generation, that prefer that type of holiday," he said.

He added: "I am currently reviewing some of the itineraries for MSC Virtuosa in summer 2024 in order to meet the demand of these new customers.

"I'm replacing some of the longer cruises with short cruises for sailings in June and July next year."