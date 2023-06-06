Following the debut of sister ship MSC World Europa, the cruise line has opened bookings for its second World-class ship, MSC World America.

Set to debut in 2025, MSC World America will be the cruise line's third LNG-powered vessel -- after MSC World Europa and the upcoming Meraviglia Plus-class MSC Euribia.

The 6,762-passenger ship will sail from PortMiami, where MSC Cruises will build a new, $450-million terminal that is expected to become the largest in North America. The terminal is scheduled to open in December 2023 and will be able to handle up to 36,000 passengers per day.

"MSC World America will be another major milestone in our North American growth story and a fantastic new experience for our guests, whether they’re local or visiting from different parts of the world," said Ruben Rodriguez, president of MSC Cruises USA. "On board, they’ll find the elegant European design that’s a hallmark of our entire fleet, mixed with classic American elements and hospitality. We can’t wait to have our guests experience our next U.S. flagship."