The adults-only Marella Explorer 2 will sail a mix of three seven-night Caribbean itineraries from December 24, 2024. Caribbean Classics will visit Grenada, Barbados, St Lucia and St Kitts. Colours of the Caribbean will sail to Dominica, Antigua, St Maarten, Tortola and Samana, the latter a new port for the line in the Dominican Republic; and Tropical Treasures will call at Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, and the ABC islands (Aruba, Bonaire and Curacao).

New Shorter Winter Mediterranean Sailings from December 2024

Marella Voyager docked in Malaga ahead of her christening (Photo: Marella Cruises)

The Tui-owned cruise line will also introduce a series of shorter Mediterranean sailings in December 2024. The four-night Canarian Escape will sail from Malaga on Marella Explorer, visiting Gibraltar and Casablanca, Morocco, with one sea day; while new ship Marella Voyager will offer the three-night Spanish Getaway itinerary from Palma, Majorca, calling at Alicante, Almeria and Malaga.

The line’s winter 2024/2025 programme will also offer new six-night sailings departing from Marmaris, Turkey, on Marella Discovery; from Corfu, Greece, on Marella Explorer, and from Malaga, Spain, on Marella Discovery 2.

Marella Voyager, which made its debut for the line in June 2023, is currently sailing a range of Mediterranean itineraries from Palma, where it will remain until November 2023 when the 1,912-passenger ship repositions to Barbados.

Marella Cruises' winter 2024/2025 itineraries go on sale July 20, 2023.