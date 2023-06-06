Cabins on Norwegian Spirit Have Been Given a Modern Makeover

Cabins have been refreshed from top to bottom aboard Norwegian Spirit. Gone are the tones of aqua and green with golden wood finishes (a '90s look that had not aged well). Instead NCL has ripped out everything (except the TV) replacing it with an elegant, premium look and feel that started appearing on the later versions of Norwegian's Breakaway-class ships, and was so beautifully realised on its latest ship, Norwegian Prima.

It's almost as if this ship was a hint of designs to come: Scandi-inspired decor, with light-brown wood panelling for the cupboards and walls, chocolate brown faux leather headboards and dark-coloured carpets and taupe leather chairs and footstools.

The line has also replaced whatever charging points were here, and replaced with a bank of charging points (US and EU) above the fixed desk including USB ports (plus ones either side of the bed -- perfect for phone charging at night).

As for the shower rooms, the pastel bathroom tiles that were so behind the times, they'd likely be in back in fashion again soon and the fish and shell tiles -- all gone. Instead, you have a three-section room -- Hansgrohe power shower, wash basin and separate toilet area. Again, all dark woods and cream tiles that make this elegant and unfussy.

The 18 suites have also been given a significant refresh and follow the same elegant color palette as the rest of the ship. Although they are not part of a suites-only complex, they do have butlers and exclusive access to Cagney's, the ship's specialty steakhouse restaurant, for breakfast and lunch.

Suites have a separate living room with a marble-topped wet bar and a balcony, bathrooms with a stunning oval-shaped hot tub and shower stall with picture views, and a separate bedroom.

The only head-scratching aspects are the TVs -- small and old and sticking out (rather than flush against the wall), they have no interactivity (you can't check your onboard account); and they show the dated Safety Video on an almost continuous loop (if you want to know what this ship used to look like, check the video).

We'd have liked to have seen keycard activated lights and A/C installed (though we acknowledge this might have been too complicated considering the age of the ship).